Jayson Tatum scored 15 of his 28 points in the third quarter as the visiting Boston Celtics took control of the game on a path to a 123-115 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.

Tatum was 10 for 20 from the field with five 3-pointers and had seven rebounds. He was one of three Celtics with more than 20 points, joining Gordon Hayward with 24 points and Jaylen Brown with 21. Hayward added seven rebounds and six assists.

The Hawks went down by 13 points in the second half but pulled within two in a Kevin Huerter jumper that made the score 103-101. Hayward responded with back-to-back baskets, and Atlanta never came close to more than three points.

Atlanta was led by Trae Young with 34 points and seven assists. But Young made nine laps, including one with one minute left when the Hawks landed four.

The Falcons also got 23 points from Huerter, who made five 3s. John Collins added 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Young injured his ankle on Saturday, but was cleared to play Monday morning. Atlanta was without Cam Reddish (concussion), De’Andre Hunter (left leg rupture), Bruno Fernando (left calf strain), DeAndre Bembry (right hand neuritis) and Alex Len (hip flexion strain) . The Hawks lineup was so thin that coach Lloyd Pierce used guard Evan Turner for the first time since December 28th.

The Celts were also beaten. Kemba Walker lost his second straight game with left knee pain and Marcus Smart was out with a right-sided confusion.

The Hawks took the lead 34-28 after the first quarter thanks to 17 points from Young, who was 4 for 5 on 3-pointers. Atlanta led 62-60 in the first half when Collins hit a 3-goalie in the gut. There were 15 changes to the lead and nine ties in the first half.

Boston led by double figures for the first time when Daniel Theis scored a 6:38 lead, left in the third quarter to give the Celtics an 83-72 lead. Boston took the lead 95-84 in the fourth quarter.

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Boston returns home to play Orlando, while Atlanta travels to Minnesota.

