A heavily tattooed model hit “jealous life” after removing his Instagram profile for “policy violation”.

This was a severe blow to Amber Luke from Queensland, Australia, who had amassed over 218,000 followers for six years. use the platform as a means to do branded business and ultimately advance their careers.

Fortunately, the 24-year-old had a backup profile, which means she didn’t have to start all over. And with 42,000 followers at the time of writing, it’s not too shabby.

This time, Bernstein’s approach to Instagram is a little different. Though still showing photos of her ornate body art, she is now careful not to reveal too much of her private space.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Amber complained that so much of her hard work had been lost and described the loss as “devastating”:

I had 218,000 followers when my account was removed. It took me about six years to set up my Instagram account. It was very difficult to build up what I had done.

Instagram removed my account because I violated the community guidelines. It felt absolutely devastating to see that journaling and tattooing was over for six years.

I almost feel like part of my life has been taken away – business opportunities and the ability to positively influence so many people.

Amber added that she is determined to return to the previous heights of her former Instagram empire:

It will take me a while to rebuild what I had, but hopefully I will get the same love and support that I had before.

And it seems that Amber – who also replies to Blue Eyed White Dragon – is not holding back when it comes to triumphing over her enemies.

After her main account was deleted, Amber wrote to her backup account and hit the “jealous lowlives” who tried to bring her down:

My main account @amber__luke has been deleted – scream at the jealous low ones who have nothing better to do than destroy something someone has built up for years, lol.

You’re so pathetic – but guess what an asshole I’m not going anywhere & ohhhhhh, what do you know, my accounts have already been verified.

Amber has spent over $ 25,000 on tattoos and modifications that cover almost every inch of her body.

In addition to her more than 200 tattoos, Amber has a crack in the tongue, strained earlobes, and went blind for a few weeks after her eyeballs had been tattooed blue.

Amber is clearly not one that discourages a bit of short-term pain and irritation, and for my part, I have no doubt that she will rise again from Instagram ashes.

