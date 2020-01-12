advertisement

Viswanathan Anand started his campaign at the 82nd Tata Steel Masters chess tournament with a tie against the Russian Vladislav Artemiev.

World champions Magnus Carlsen and Anish Giri concluded an armistice in 25 moves in the shortest game of the day.

In the field of 14 players, Iranian Alireza Firouzja, playing under the FIDE flag, defeated Vladislav Kovalev from Belarus in 36 moves before being led by Jorden van Foreest, who ended Yu Yangyi’s resistance in 75 moves.

In Group B, Surya Shekhar Ganguly won 41 moves against Dutchman Max Warmerdam and led with Erwin L’Ami.

Nihal Sarin, the other Indian in the fight, moved with Nils Grandelius (Sweden) in a marathon game of 103 moves.

Results of the first round:

Viswanathan Anand moved with Vladislav Artemiev (Rus)

Magnus Carlsen (Nor) moved with Anish Giri (Ned)

Fabiano Caruana (USA) moved with Wesley So (USA)

Alireza Firouzja (FIDE) by Vladislav Kovalev (Blr);

Jorden Van Foreest (Ned) by Yu Yangyi (Chn)

Nikita Vitiugov (Rus) moved with Jan-Krzysztof (Pol)

Jeffery Xiong (USA) moved with Daniil Dubov (Rus)

