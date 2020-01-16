advertisement

Magnus Carlsen set a world record with 111 unbeaten classic games after struggling with 45 moves against local hero Jorden van Foreest in the fourth round of the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament on Tuesday.

On a day that Viswanathan Anand drew 32 moves with black stones against Chinese Yu Yangyi and scored 1.5 points, Carlsen’s record remained the topic of conversation.

Carlsen, who last lost a game against Azerbaijani Shakhriyar Mamedyarov in July 2018, broke the 110-game record set by Russian Sergei Tiviakov in 2005.

In fact, Carlsen’s performance met a much higher quality of opposition, averaging 2700 than that of Tiviakov’s rivals (2476).

Carlsen’s record could have been two games earlier, but he declined to claim two wins in the youngest Norwegian league by saying: “I am also in favor of (the record). I think my parade against the elite opposition is 109 and the good opposition is 111, and I’m happy about that. ”

But after Carlsen prevailed against van Foreest and then played the game as a tie, he held another world record in his brilliant career.

After four laps, before Wednesday’s day off, Wesley So led the field after defeating the front runner Alireza Firouzja overnight in 47 moves.

In Group B, Surya Shekhar Ganguly defeated Dinara Saduakassova in 26 moves and led with three points. Black compatriot Nihal Sarin (2.5 points) celebrated his first victory after 38 moves against Dutchman Max Warmerdam and shared second place with four others.

Round Four Results:

Master: Yu Yangyi (Chn, 1) moved with Viswanathan Anand (1.5); Wesley So (USA, 3), born Alireza Firouzja (FIDE, 2.5); Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 2.5) moved with Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 2); Jeffery Xiong (USA, 2.5) moved with Fabiano Caruana (USA, 2.5); Daniil Dubov (Rus, 2) moved with Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol, 2); Anish Giri (Ned) moved with Nikita Vitiugov (Rus); Vladislav Artemiev (Rus, 2.5) ahead of Vladislav Kovalev (Blr, 0.5).

