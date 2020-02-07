advertisement

The Czech Jiri Vesely wasted four match balls and saved two before beating Ilya Ivashka 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (11) at the Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune on Friday.

The Czech did not have much to offer in the match, except for his booming serve, which consistently ran at over 200 km / h. Vesely made a forehand error to collect two match balls; Even the serve failed him in the tie-break of the third and decisive set, but he was lucky when his opponent started making more mistakes to disguise the Czech’s shortcomings. After a weak first set, the 26-year-old Czech played more aggressively in the second to change his fate.



When it happened:

In the third set, it was just a case in which the Czech did not take advantage of his opportunities to break (double breakpoint at 4-3) or waste matchpoints.

“I didn’t really believe in myself at the Matchpoint. I haven’t made a first serve. That’s why it was my focus to just bring in the ball. But sometimes it’s just our day. You have to get through, stay calm, get every ball back. He can get nervous too. And he did it, ”said number 107 in the world.

Jiri Vesely considered this match and said he was lucky enough to win it. “He started the game much better. I lost my serve very early and it was much more consistent. I played the second set more aggressively because I didn’t know exactly what to do. I wasn’t under as much pressure as in the first one. In the third they both waited somehow. He was the first to get BP, but I served well. I had the BP and then it served well. It was very close. I would say it was definitely luck, ”he said.

“He deserved more than I did. I was very happy. I was very nervous at the important moments. In the end they were both. “

Fortunately, it can be, but the Czech has a lot of experience in fighting opportunities. He has a career rank of 35th, but his trip has been hampered by injuries since 2016: elbows, left shoulder, left forearm, ankle, neck, hip, leg, right toe and groin; he also had to lose some matches due to illness.

Despite the history of victories against top players like Novak Djokovic (2016) and Alexander Zverev (2019 Wimbledon), he attributed his poor performance to his nerves.

“After all the things that have happened in the past two years. I injured my groin in 2018, I had a good result in Wimbledon, but was injured again and suddenly fell back in the ranking.

“A comeback is not easy. You have to go to the challengers and beat the boys around 100. It is not easy. Everyone wants to get into the slams. So I know what I’ve been through in the past 12 months. The way back is very difficult. When I had the opportunity to collect the points to be safe in Paris, I was nervous, ”he said. “But I can enjoy it now. I will try to get it as far as possible and do it well. ”

It was quite a struggle, but it looks good this year. He reached his first semi-final since 2018 (Antalya) on Friday and is now confident of doing better. “I was very hurt last year. But unlike last year, I reached the semi-finals every year. 2015 was my last year in a final (he won the Auckland title and finished runner-up in Bucharest) and I haven’t made it to the semi-finals since 2018. Now I want to go forward and make it to the finals. I have a good opportunity. I am self-confident. Now I can play freely and just try to make it, ”he said.

Jiri Vesely will meet second-placed Ricardas Berankis from Lithuania in the semifinals on Saturday. The Lithuanian rallied to beat the Japanese Yuichi Sugita 4: 6, 7: 6, 6: 2.

