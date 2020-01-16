advertisement

The Malhunj Balluad Stadium in Pune will host the only ATP Tennis Tournament in South Asia organized by the Maharashtra Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) on February 3-9 in partnership with the Maharashtra Government.

Fans will receive an additional 20% off season ticket purchase, which will allow them to watch all the matches in the tournament. The lowest price in the season will be INR 1200 and the maximum will be INR 5,600. Tickets are available in 11 different blocks: A Front, A Back, B, C Front, C Back, D, E Front, E Back, F Front, F Back and G – the lowest ticket price for INR 150 and the highest for INR 750:

advertisement

“Watching tennis in Pune is always exciting. This tournament also has a huge following on television. watching the live show is a great feeling for the fans, and the facilities at Balewadi Stadium add to that great experience, ”says Prashant Sutar. The Director of Tata Open Maharashtra said this.

Fans can also watch the semifinal and final promotions of the playing field with the lowest prices of INR 250 and INR 500 respectively. The highest ticket names for the knockout are INR 1,500 (semi-final) and INR 1750 (final).

“Season tickets are always popular with fans. We look forward to a good response to the online booking process. Fans will get a great opportunity to watch the best tennis stars as ticket prices are very competitive with season tickets having an extra 20. percentage discount, ”he added.

The prestigious tournament will feature top tennis stars of the world, including No. 24 Frenchman Benoit Pierre, Croatia’s Ivo Karlovich of the last edition tournament, Germany’s former Wimbledon quarter-finalist Philippe Kohlschneiser and Hindbacher Best. Nagal.

Qualifying rounds will take place February 1-2, for which fans can access free of charge. Fans can book tickets at: https://www.zoonga.com/tata-open

Source: Media Release

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement