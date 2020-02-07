advertisement

Later in the second leg of the 16th singles 16th round, world No 174 world champion Roberto Marcora stunned the first place and 19th world winner Benoir Peir with a 6-4, 6-4 dominant victory.

Despite losing the first set, India’s No. 1 exhibition did a brilliant show, trying to return, which saw the second set become decisive. However, World No. 88 Shutov-Wu kept his nerves in the tie-break to earn crucial points and finish the match.

Prajnesh, which entered South Asia’s only ATP Tour, organized by the Maharashtra Lawn Tennis State Association (MSLTA) in conjunction with the Government of Maharashtra, with direct access to the main lottery, repeatedly rejected the opponent’s game points. .

With the defeat in the 16th round of Prnesh, India’s single ended the challenge. Earlier, Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sasikumar Mukund and Arjun Kade lost in the opening match.

Australian James James Decworth kept his nerves over Taro Daniel in the 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (8-6) triple set. Despite losing the first set, the sixth-seeded Duckworth returned in time to win the difficult second set.

However, the Australian continued to gain momentum to win the decider easily. In the semifinals, Duckworth will face Markora.

Dublin pair Romain Arneodo and Andre Begeman simultaneously raised concerns in the tournament as they knocked out Robin Haze and Robert Lindstedt 6-3, 6-3.

However, third-generation Jon Jonathan Ehrlich and Andrey Vasilevsky also appeared in the top four. Earlich-Vasilevsky struggled before beating Italian Stefano Travavlia and Paolo Lorenzi 5-7, 6-1, 10-8.

Results:

Singles: James Duckworth (AUS) bt Taro Daniel (JPN) 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (8-6), 6-3; Kwon Soon-woo (KOR) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran (IND) 6-3, 7-6 (7-5); By Yegor Gerasim (BLR) – Nikola Milojevic (SRB) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Repetitions. Ath Jonathan Ehrlich (ISR) -Andre Vasilevsky (BLR) bt Stefano Travaglia (ITA) -Paolo Lorenzi (ITA) 5-7, 6-1, 10-8;

Romain Arneodo (MON) -Andre Begemann (GER) bt Robin Haase (NED) -Robert Lindstedt (SWE) 6-3, 6-3.

Source: Press Release

