The rounds will be held on February 1 and 2.

Former World No. 12 Troiku made headlines Sunday when he teamed with No. 2 World Champion Novak Ok Terror to win Serbia’s first ATP Cup final. Winning the ATP Cup Final, 33-year-old Troy became the first player in history to win all three major team competitions (Davis Cup 2010 and 2009 and 2012 World Cups).

Former World No. 33 Hayes got a familiar name after winning the match in the first group of the tournament alongside compatriot Matve Midelkop. Hays, 32, will try to keep up with the latest edition as he wrestles in the qualifying round.

“This year we have 14 top-class players in the qualifying rounds. We expect that there will be fierce competition between them to get a place in the main draw, ”says Tashant Maharashtra tournament director Pashant Sutar.

30-year-old Prajnesh Gunneswaran, alongside Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan, is included in the qualification list released by ATP on Tuesday. However, No. 122 Prajnesh, No. 130 Nagal will refer to the main draw.

Qualifying rounds in the 16th lot will also offer two field cards. “The opportunity will give more Indian players the chance to become part of a prestigious event,” said MSLTA Secretary Sunder Eyer.

Czech Republic’s Lucas Rosol, who stunned Spanish great Rafael Nadal in the second round of Wimbledon in 2012, will also be one of the main draws of the qualifying rounds.

Source: Press Release

