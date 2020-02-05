advertisement

The rising Indian star Nagal, who was included in the double-header after the German pair Peter Peter Gojowczyk-Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, failed to take advantage of the opportunity. After winning the first in five rounds, Ramanathan-Raja went strong in the next set, which saw them dominate and easily wrestle 6-3, as well as the match in straight sets. On Thursday, the duo will face India’s strong challenger, Leander Pace.

Three times in a row, the Grand Slam drew with champion Paisse on Tuesday in a 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) double-doubles opening match against compatriot Diviz Sharan and his partner Artem Sitak.

Earlier in the round of 32, Sasikumar Mukunde made an impassioned appearance before coming down against Japanese Taro Daniel. The 23-year-old Indian, who was given a wild card entry during his third appearance at the Tata Open Maharashtra, lost his first set in the second set before losing 6-2. However, despite making a solid performance in the second set that Daniel was struggling with, Mukund emerged from a 6-2, 7-6 (9-7) defeat, angered by a tie.

“Making a major draw in Pune is very special for me. Playing here allowed me to play in front of the crowd. I was soon broken into the sets. I had a chance with five. that’s one break point why I’m sitting here. That was because I played all the points, ”said Mukunde, who played in India’s final in the last two editions of the ATP 250 event organized by Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis. MSLTA in partnership with the Government of Maharashtra.

At the same time, in the 16th round, Netherlands and Sweden’s Robin Haze and Sweden’s Robert Lindstedt had to work hard to make the opening match against Dutcher Sander Arendt and David Pell. However, the top-seeded pair of Haase-Lindstedt somehow managed to return the decider and ended up winning 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 10-8.

