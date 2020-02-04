advertisement

Indian star Guneswaran kept his nerves throughout the game as both sets went into tie-ups before the Indian ended a heavy 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5) bout to start his campaign winning note.

In the opening round of the next single, local guy Arjun Kaden straight 6. 6, 6: He was defeated by Jiri Wesley by 4 points. Playing in front of the home crowd, Kade, who received a key draw spot, tried to get back into the game with some good bout in the second set, but it was late as the 26-year-old Czech player convincingly finished the match.

On the third day of the tournament, Indian Rohan Bopanna and Sumit Nagal will be a key attraction as they begin their quest for the title on Wednesday. Defending champion Rohan Bopanna will play alongside Kade as Indian duo take on French Benoit Pierre and Antony Hoang. Meanwhile, Naghal and his partner Yegor Gerasimov will face Indian pair Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja in the opening round of the Belarusian tournament.

Just a day after being knocked out in the Singapore opening round, India’s rising star Nagal will return to Pune after suffering a double-header after being sidelined by Peter Gojovic’s injury. 22-year-old Nagal, who went 6-2, 6-7, 6-1 on Monday as Serbia play against Victor Troy, will replace Germany’s Gojovic-Cedric-Marcel Stebbe in the main draw.

Australian star James James Duckworth marked his arrival with a solid 7-6 (7-5) win over Gojovich 6-4. Duckworth, who plays her maidens in the South Asian ATP Tournaments, organized in partnership with the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) in conjunction with the Government of Maharashtra, faced a difficult challenge in the first set. However, sixth-seeded Duckworth took over the second set and won convincingly.

On Monday, Ramkumar Ramanathan stubbornly beat Italian rival Salvatore Caruso before falling 6-3, 4-6, 5-7 in the final round. The wild card entry was India’s number 3, which laid the groundwork for easy set-up. However, he was unable to maintain momentum in the next two sets, which saw Caruso return to the next two sets, as well as holding the match.

Results (singles):

Prajnesh Gunneswaran (IND) bt Yannick Maden (GER) 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5); Jiri Vesley (CZE) bt Arjun Kadhe (IND) 6-2, 6-4; James Duckworth (AUS) bt Peter Gojowczyk (GER) 7-6 (7-5), 6-4; Roberto Marcora (ITA) bt Lukas Rosol (CZE) 6-3, 6-2; Yegor Gerasimov (BLR) bt Paolo Lorenzi (ITA) 6-2, 6-3; Ilya Ivashka (BLR) bt Eugene Donsko (RUS) 6-3, 6-2.

