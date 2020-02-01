advertisement

Nagal, who was initially included in the alternative list, cut the 20-point main draw list. Earlier, India’s No. 1 preseason came out of the main draw after Kamil Majerchak of Poland.

Joining Pricees and Nagali in the main draw will be Davis Cooper and South Asian Games gold medalist Ramkumar Ramanathan, who was given a wild card entry. The announcement was made at a press conference by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) on Wednesday at the Cooperage in the presence of tournament director Prashant Sutar, treasurer Sanjay Khandare and MSLTA president Bharat Oza.

The first of India’s No. 3 Ramanathan crossroads at the ATP Tournaments in South Asia has now intensified a home challenge with India’s Top-3 players taking their place in the main draw.

“We are happy to award Ramkumar, who fights hard, and we hope he can make the most of the draw in the main draw. We now have Indian top-3 players (Prajesh, Nagal and Ramanatha) who should give a strong challenge to this tournament, ”says Pashant Sutar, director of the Tata-Open Maharashtra.

“It’s amazing to see that two Indians are directly involved in the main draw. I’m sure they’ll do well against the best tennis players in the world. We have a passionate crowd in Pune, so it’s always nice to see an Indian player competing in this tournament. We have organized this event with the unique intention of making the most of our Indian players, ”he added.

22-year-old Nagal, who currently holds the 131st place in the world, is impressive in the recent past. He warned legendary seafarer Roger Federer to look like his first Grand Slam winner before landing in the first round of the 2019 US Open.

However, Chennai’s son Ramanathan, who, after his sensational straight sets, won the eyes of the tennis world, won, and then World No. 8 Dominic Thyme will make his third appearance in Pune in his first Top-10 clash of 2017.

“We are pleased to have returned to Ramadan in the third issue of Tata Open Maharashtra. He did well in the previous two editions, but unfortunately failed to make any progress. We hope that this time we will see some serious difficulty from the Indian players, ”says Tata Open Maharashtra treasurer Sanjay Khandare.

The third edition of one of India’s oldest running tournaments will see some of the world’s best tennis stars, such as Benoit Pierre and Ivo Karlovich, vying for the prestigious title. The qualification rounds will take place on February 1-2.

MSLTA President Bharat Oza said: “This tournament has always helped Indian players get the experience of playing against the best players in the world. We have seen young Indian talent emerge in previous editions, and we believe that this tournament will continue to provide a platform for the local player to have a say in the world. ”

Source: Press Release

