advertisement

India’s No. 2 Nagal, who suffered a back-and-forth brawl against legendary Roger Federer in his first Grand Slam debut in 2019, showed tremendous resistance before going down 2-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-1. former world number 12.

Meanwhile, German Cedric-Marcel Stebbe began his campaign in the third edition of the Tata Open Maharashtra with a spectacular 6-3, 6-4 victory as Ivo Karlovich’s final edition knocked out South Asia in the first round. Atp Tour only at Mhalunge Balewadi Staidum.

advertisement

Fifth-generation Juicii Sugita also advanced to the second round, beating a 6-3, 6-0 win over Italian doctor Tomas Fabiano.

28-year-old Steven, who suffered multiple injuries that forced him to miss almost all of his actions during the months of September 2013-March 2016, dominated the former No. 14 world. Karlowicz, however, tried to gain some momentum by two points before packing the German, as well as the match. “My number one priority would be to stay healthy and keep me away from any major injuries. I started to be a little slow. I knew I wanted to focus on my game. It kept me going, ”says Stebbe, who speaks for the first time. said after the game.

Meanwhile, in the return game of the double-double, Italy’s Paolo Lorenzi and Stefano Travaglia gave a victorious start, as they lured Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania and Russia’s Eugene Donsko 6-3, 6-4.

India’s premiere on the second day of the ATP 250 event, organized in partnership with the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA), will see the legendary Leander Pace perform as part of his doubles opening game.

The eight-year-old Grand Slam champion, who has worked alongside Australian Matthew Ebden, will face the challenge of Divij Sharan and Artem Sitak of New Zealand. In the opening round, two Indians – Przeshes Guneswara and Arjun Kade – will be in action. While India’s No. 1 prince will take on German Janik Maden, the local Kade boy will play with Czech player Jiri Weseli.

Results:

Singles:

Viktor Troicki bt Sumit Nagal 2-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-1;

Cedric-Marcel Stebbe 6-3, 6-4;

Juicy Sugita: Thomas Fabbiano 6-3, 6-0

Repetitions.

Paolo Lorenzi-Stefano Tavagiani bt Riccardas Berancis-Eugene Donsko 6-3 6-4.

Source: Press Release

Tata Open Maharashtra. Ramanathan and Raja hold double quarters to take on Paes in next match

Tata Open Maharashtra. With Prajnesh, Paes in the starting lineup, Kadhe loses in the opening round

Tata Open Maharashtra. Naghal and Ramanathan Challenge Singles Tournament as Third Edition Launches

Tata Open Maharashtra. Nagal joins Prague in the main draw of the final

Australian Open 2020. Prajnesh Gunneswaran will not be able to lead the lottery

Prajnesh reaches final, Nagal misses Australian Open qualifier

Tata Open Maharashtra. Serbian star Troy and the Armenian Hayas of the Netherlands will play in the qualifying round

End of year 2019. Indian tennis. Summit Nagalis rise and Davis Cup worth Bhutto captain

Davis Cup. India lead Pakistan 2-0

India v Pakistan, Davis Cup. India Known for Pakistan Davis Cup Tie; Well, the top players are back

Desperate Prajnesh, Nagal-shaped to take home a challenge in Pune Challenger

Sumit Nagal wins ATP Challenger title, finishing 135th in career rankings

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement