Hello and welcome to Sports Stars live coverage of Day 2 of the Maharashtra Open in Pune. Track all tournament updates and results as they occur.



Results so far:

INDIANS YOU SHOULD TAKE CARE OF:

Leander Paes, Arjun Kadhe, Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Divij Sharan

GAME ORDER (games start at 3:30 p.m. ACT)

CENTER COURT

COURT 1

COURT 2

Peter GOJOWCZYK (GER) vs James DUCKWORTH (AUS) (6)

(WM) Arjun KADHE (IND) vs Jiri VESELY (CZE)

Prajnesh GUNNESWARAN (IND) vs Yannick MADEN (GER)

(WM) Matthew EBDEN (AUS) / Leander PAES (IND) vs Divij SHARAN (IND) / Artem SITAK (NZL) (2)

Paolo LORENZI (ITA) vs Egor GERASIMOV (BLR) (8)

Ilya IVASHKA (BLR) vs Evgeny DONSKOY (RUS)

(Q) Lukas ROSOL (CZE) against (Q) Roberto MARCORA (ITA)

(Q) Nikola MILOJEVIC (SRB) vs Antoine HOANG (FRA)

PREVIEW

It should have been a special year. It should have been the festival of the best in tennis. The 2020 Tata Open Maharashtra is finally the 25th year of the ATP tour in India. The 25 glorious years saw something like that Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka, Marin Cilic and Carlos Moya make India a pit stop for their preparations for the Australian Open. The weather and conditions were favorable, the timing was perfect, and the tournament was appealing.

It was the preferred stop for 25 years. For some it was even lucky to start the season here.

But the start of the ATP Cup has changed this year. The week after the Australian Open, it was doubly difficult for organizers to pull the big names.

To compensate for the lack of star power – there is only one player from the top 50 (Benoit Paire). In the individual draw, five Indians take part in the main draw: two direct entries and three wild cards in the main draw the best opportunity to collect some important ATP points in the Olympic year.

Also through the offer Leander Paes The double joker card is likely to have given Leanders last ATP tournament on Indian soil the excitement of being a host

