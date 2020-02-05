advertisement

The third edition of Tata Open Maharashtra takes place at Pune’s Mahalun Baluadi Stadium. Several big names in the sport are taking part in the tournament that started on February 3.

Speaking about his thoughts on the 25th issue of the ATP Tour in India, Shara, who ranks 53rd in the pairs rankings, said: “It’s great to be here. I still remember when they played their first tournament in India, Delhi, and I was from there and I actually shot them. I have very good memories of this tournament to watch all the best players. I have come a long way. I’ve played all these years and being part of the third tournament here in Pune is really special. ”

advertisement

Asked how the tournament would benefit Indian players, the 33-year-old said: “I think it is a great opportunity for all the Indian players to get the game at its level. Most of us have done really well and this has helped us rank. We have climbed the rankings. We have had the opportunity to play at a bigger event outside India. Great for Indian players and I really congratulate them and thank the sponsors and organizers for hosting this event. ”

Speaking about the weight she had taken from previous events, Sharan said: “It’s great. It is absolutely fantastic that we get the opportunity to play for India in front of the home crowd. With their support, I had a great time last year and a year ago where I made it to the semifinals. I’m really looking forward to just getting out there and enjoying myself. “

Earlier on Tuesday, defending pair champion Sharan, who played alongside New Zealand’s Artem Sitak this year, lost to Leander Pace and his Australian counterpart Matthew Ebden 2-6 6-7 (5-7) in the opening round.

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement