Benoit Paire is sitting here on the apparently brightest of the two halves after the draw ceremony for the Tata Open Maharashtra on Saturday. The number 21 in the world, which competes for the eighth time and is in the semi-finals twice (2017 and 2018), has its sights set on the aspiring South Korean and the fourth starting position of the tournament, Soonwoo Kwon (No. 87).

The presence of two qualifiers in Paires’ quarter will make it interesting because names such as the Serbian Viktor Troicki and the Czech Lukas Rosol are represented in the draw. Also in this set of eight is the Indian wildcard Sasi Kumar Mukund, which will compete against the Japanese Taro Daniel. The best-placed Indian Prajnesh Gunneswaran (No. 123) is also in the top half and will meet Kwon if he can overtake the German Yannick Maden.

Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis (No. 69) is fighting the finalist of 2019, Ivo Karlovic (No. 124) in the lower half. Sumit Nagal (No. 131) meets a qualifier and if he gets through, he meets either Thomas Fabbiano or Yuichi Sugita.

World number 74 Stefano Travaglia is fourth, and two other Indian wildcards, Ramkumar Ramananthan and Arjun Kadhe, meet in the Italian quarter. The home team duo can compete against each other in the second round, but must first measure themselves. The seventh seeded Italian Salvatore Caruso and the experienced Czech Jiri Vesely.

This is a field of 28, Paire, Kwon, Travaglia and Berankis, all of whom have been adopted in the second round.

The 16-man doubles will feature two purely Indian couples, but defending champions Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan will play with different partners. While Rohan has teamed up with Kadhe, Divij is the second seed of the tournament alongside Kiwi Artem Sitak and will take on the Leander Paes-Matthew Ebden combine harvester, which was given a wild card on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the only Indian in qualifying, Saketh Myneni, was beaten by Serbian Nikola Milojevic 6: 3, 6: 2.

Qualification results (first round): Matthew Ebden (Aus) by Zhizhen Zhang (Chn) 6-3, 6-2; Blaz Rola (Slo) v. Malek Jaziri (Tun) 6-7 (5), 7-6 (6), 7-6 (2); Roberto Marcora (Ita) v. Filippo Baldi (Ita) 6-3, 6-2; Robin Haase (Ned) by Frederico Ferreira Silva (Por) 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4; Evgeny Karlovskiy (Rus) bt Aslan Karatsev (Rus) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4; Lukas Rosol (Cze) v. Ernests Gulbis (Lat) 6-4, 6-4; Viktor Troicki (Srb) v. Nicola Kuhn (Esp) 6-1, 6-4; Nikola Milojevic (Srb) v. Saketh Myneni (Ind) 6-3, 6-2.

