55 young tennis fans were on the list among the 100 players, including girls and boys, who took part in the tests run by ITF tournament leader Sheetal Iyer, who performed various tests, including hand-eye combinations, speed and mobility tests in the 55 voter lists. : children to finally choose the best 30 of them.

The 30 selected tennis players will be seen as ball kids during the third edition of South Asia’s only ATP tournament. Being a ball kid is always a unique experience for young people and an opportunity to watch the best tennis stars carefully. The world’s best tennis players, including the legendary Roger Federer, worked as a ball kid in their childhood.

“There was a huge amount of craziness among the teens around Tata Open Maharashtra, and as expected, this time around we got a huge response as well as a choice. The experience will be valuable to them in the future and will certainly inspire many to pursue professionalism in the future, ”said Prashant Sutar, Tata Open Maharashtra Award-winning Director.

Shawin Samak, who was included in the Ball Junior Team from the previous edition of the tournament, was also selected for this year’s Australian Open Ball Junior Team. For a Pune guy, this is a huge opportunity and the same for many young tennis fans, as they are restricted to third in one of India’s oldest tournaments.

“The role of the ball kid is one thing that helps kids not only get inspired by watching the best black players, but also learn a lot from players, such as their attitude about the game, their focus on the court. This is considered as the first step towards the big dream of the game. Many great tennis players have taken on the role of ball kids in their childhood and learned a lot about playing, and I hope these kids will also be able to count on their experience here, ”said Sundar Eyer. Secretary General, State Lawn Tennis Association of Maharashtra (MSLTA).

The tournament, scheduled for February 3-9 at Mahalun Baluadi Stadium, will be organized by MSLTA in cooperation with the Maharashtra Government, and the qualifying rounds will be February 1-2.

Source: Media Release

