Sumit Nagal was undoubtedly the best-improved Indian player in 2019. When he made his first appearance in the Gram Slam main field at the US Open, he fought Roger Federer and handed Pakistan’s Hufaiza Mohammed Rehman for his first Davis Cup win and five semi-finals In Challenger tournaments, he won the best place in the world No. 127 with 233 players.

He has also entered the main draw of the Tata Open Maharashtra and will be the first Indian at Mhalunge Balewadi Stadium in Pune on Monday. However, it will not be easy. In the first round he meets Serbian Viktor Troicki.

The Serb finished his last qualifier just in time to see how his compatriot Novak Djokovic won the Australian Open trophy. Troicki recently worked with Djokovic to help Team Serbia win the first ATP Cup.

At the other main attraction for India on Monday, Ramkumar Ramanathan meets the seventh seed Salvaore Caruso from Italy.

At this year’s draw, Nagal denied that the field was weaker this year. “I wouldn’t say it’s as much weaker as you know. Last year the cut was 100 too. It was always 100. This time maybe three or four men are outside of 100. It’s not easy. If you First of all, whether you are 100 or 120 (world ranking), I think it is not that important, ”he said.

Meanwhile, Nagal is ready for its 2020 endeavors. “First, it’s the 100th week of April that we’ll have the cut for the French Open. So that’s going to be the first goal and then it’s going to be the Olympics.” I think the goal has always been to be healthy and get into the top 100 as quickly as possible. Last year I started around 300 and now I’m starting with 120. The goal remains the same.

Nagal, who prefers to play on sand, has decided to play more on hard court this year.

“You know, I also have to develop my game on hard court. It is the right thing now. I am still young and am learning. So for me it is something big to choose hard court over clay court. I would normally say if someone asks me what I like to play I go to South America but at the moment it is about organizing tournaments in India.

“I will be on the hard courts by the end of March. I didn’t play much last year, I just have to keep in mind that many big events take place on hard courts, so I have to be able to play on at least two surfaces. Apart from one or two slams and a few other tournaments, these are just hard courts. So I tried to play on that surface for the first three months, ”he said.

Monday order of play:

Center Court: Ivo Karlovic (Cro) against Cedrik-Marcel Stebe (Ger); Yuichi Sugita (Jpn) against Thomas Fabbiano (Ita); Sumit Nagal vs. Viktor Troicki (Srb); Ramkumar vs. Salvatore Caruso (Ita).

