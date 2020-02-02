advertisement

It should have been a special year. It should have been the festival of the best in tennis. The 2020 Tata Open Maharashtra is finally the 25th year of the ATP tour in India. In the 25 glory years, Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka, Marin Cilic and Carlos Moya made India pit stop for their preparations for the Australian Open. The weather and conditions were favorable, the timing was perfect, and the tournament was appealing.

It was the preferred stop for 25 years. For some it was even lucky to start the season here.

But the start of the ATP Cup has changed this year. The week after the Australian Open, it was doubly difficult for organizers to pull the big names.

To compensate for the lack of star power – there is only one player from the top 50 (Benoit Paire). In the individual draw, five Indians take part in the main draw: two direct entries and three wild cards in the main draw the best opportunity to collect some important ATP points in the Olympic year.

Tata Open Maharashtra: chance that Nagal will be in the spotlight

“We hope that the Indians will do something great this year. We could get an Indian master in singles and doubles. It was the main goal of this tournament – that the Indians benefit, “said Prashant Sutar, the tournament director.

Offering the double joker card to Leander Paes has in all likelihood given Leander’s last ATP tournament on Indian soil the excitement of being a host. Bengaluru Open Challenger next week is a distant option.

“He’s playing his last tournament here. We hope that both he and tennis lovers will enjoy his last appearance here. We hope he wins this tournament since we have a lot of things planned for him, ”said Sutar.

In addition, a double match is played every day on the Center Court this year, which is different from the usual schedule.

However, he admitted that the ATP Cup and the change in dates affected the tournament. “With the Doha, ATP Cup and Australian Open you have about seven to eight weeks. They are exhausted and everyone wants to go home. At the same time there is a tournament in Europe in Montpelier, so of course the Europeans would like to play there. The next week you have the ATP 500 in Rotterdam inside, so you want to prepare for it, ”he said.

The alternative option – hosting in September – is not feasible given the monsoon and conflict with the American season. Now the only way is to convince ATP to sign up a certain number of top players for the event, an issue Sutar wants to pick up when he meets ATP Vice President Allison Lee on Thursday. He is confident of winning more top players.

The audience visit will be the actual litmus test for the success of the tournament this year. Around 50 percent of the tickets have been sold in the last three days. “As the tournament grows, ticket sales increase. We have seen tickets for the past three days have been sold out, ”he said, hoping for a similar trend this year.

Djokovic has put Serbia on the map, says Davis Cup double partner Troicki

“The sponsors did not exert any pressure. We have your full commitment for the entire five years (until 2022), ”said the tournament director.

“As long as it returns to India, we are fine because the main goal is to host the ATP tour event in India. Second, it’s not just about holding the event here, it’s also about raising tennis awareness in Maharashtra. We launched the high-performance academy as part of the ATP cooperation. We now have about 50 players playing district tennis. We give free coaching, so it’s a total package of what we’re going to do with this tournament, ”he said.

“We understood that tennis has only been played in cities so far. We currently have no top 100 players in the world. So if you have a player at the top, more and more talent will likely show up. For this we have to reach at the district level. We have already started to spend a lot of money on neighborhood development centers. We have a high-performance center here in Balewadi and the Indian No. 1 in U-12 and U-14 play with us. We have a few foreign coaches and we are a full-fledged tennis academy, ”he said, emphasizing the positive results that have resulted from organizing the Tata Open Maharashtra in the city.

