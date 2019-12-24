advertisement

At 16th in the former Wimbledon quarter-final ATP singles career rankings, Philippe Kohlshreiber will make his debut at the Indian Premier League ATP 250 event, celebrating 25 years.

30-year-old Maurice Pierre, who reached 18th career in 2016 and won two ATP titles in 2018, will be a crowd favorite in the 2018 semifinals after he reached the semifinals. sizzling form 2019 with titles won in Lyon and Marrakech. A sensible Frenchman will try to keep up the pace of his winnings and try to turn his confidence into a title.

advertisement

In a recent issue in January, a 6-foot-11-inch Croatian Karlovich, one of the tallest players in ATP Tennis history, set a world record against Kevin Anderson in a final round featuring the highest-paid ATP tennis player in history. South Asia’s only ATP tournament title after a summit clash after losing three tight ends.

The most versatile ATP Tour player, Kohlschreiber, who has eight ATP Tour titles spread over three different surfaces, will try to light Balewadi Stadium in his first debut in Punjab. The former world No. 16 and now ranked 79th German made a fireworks display in Indian Wells this year when he outraged World No. 1 Novak Ok and hopes he will bring that courage and confidence as he plays in India.

🚨 Announcement warning

Here is the list of players who will play the central round in the Pune # TOM2020. 👏 👏 # TataOpenMaharashtra #ATPTour #ATP #AdvantagePune #Tennis pic.twitter.com/xT0Rz1PjRw

– Tata Open Maharashtra (@MaharashtraOpen) on December 24, 2019

“This is a special edition as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the ATP Tour in India. The tournament has always had a rich legacy of champions here, and the silver jubilee year will be no different as we hope that another memorable edition of tennis action will come out. The event level is high, and we’re excited to see how this event has grown over the last three releases, ”said Pashant Sutar, Director of the Tata Open Maharashtra Tournament.

With the ATP transformation calendar set for the first time to host the ATP Cup, the forthcoming edition of this tournament will now take place after the Australian Open.

He added: “We have a strong field for the third edition of Tata Open Maharashtra, with 19 players from 12 different countries just accepting the main draw. While 2 players will come as special exemptions, three players will receive prizes. and all four will pass as election rounds. ”

“We have a very competitive field and we are all ready for another year of quality action. The return of many of the renowned names gives them confidence in this tournament, and it’s a matter of pride for us to welcome them as well as Pune’s first timetables, “said Sunder Eyer, secretary of the Maharashtra State Tennis Association in Honfley.

Czech Republic’s Jiri Veselin is one of a handful of players to win a 1-0 win over Novak ok Kovovich in 2016 and one of the most irritating to watch World Champion Alexander Zverev at Wimbledon this year. With a stellar youth career that includes the world’s No. 1 ranking and the US Open title, Lithuanian Ricardas Baranakis will be targeting his first ATP title in Tunisia, as well as Italy’s Stefano Travaglia and Salvatore Salvatore.

NextGen will head Korean Soonwoo Kwon, who qualified for the Wimbledon Championships and made it to the quarterfinals in Los Cabos. Poland’s 23-year-old Kamil Majorcz will get the perfect platform to showcase his talent. Along with the winners of the ATP Tour, Italy’s Paolo Lorenz and Germany’s Peter Gojovic, in depth reporting, Belorussian Yegor Gerasimov and France’s Antoine Hoang compose a 19-player live-action list.

ACCEPTABLE L ANC.

First Name: Country: World rating: 1. Berankis Ricardas LTU 66 2. Caruso, Salvatore ITA 96 3. Daniel, Taro JPN 110 4. Donskoy, Evgeny RUS 112 5. Duckworth, James AUS 100 6. Fabbiano, Thomas ITA 114 7. Gerasimov, Egor BLR 98 8. Gojowczyk, Peter GER 117 9. Hoang, Antoine FRA 116 10. Karlovic, Ivo CRO 96 11. Kohlschreiber, Philipp GER 79 12. Kwon, Soonwoo COR 88 13. Lorenzi, Paolo ITA 115 14. Majchrzak, Kamil POL 101 15. Paire , Benoit FRA 24 16. Stebe, Cedrik-Marcel GER 95 17. Sugita, Yuichi JPN 103 18. Travaglia, Stefano ITA 81 19. Vesely, Jiri CZE 105

Source: Press Release

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement