advertisement

Jiri Vesely was a relieved man. He had saved half a dozen match balls in the quarter-finals and semi-finals to reach the final. He had played five tie-breakers against each other, including the first in the final on Sunday. He survived everything and won his first ATP title in five years at the Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune.

“Five ties in a row – it’s pretty amazing. I joked with my wife about a sixth draw yesterday and let’s go. All games were very tight, so I had to stay calm at important moments and try to hold on to my strengths.

READ:

Jiri Vesely wins Maharashtra Open, Goransson, Rungkat wins double crown

advertisement

“I was very lucky during the week, so I have to be realistic. It’s something that happens once in a lifetime when you save so many match balls, especially in the quarters and semi-finals. After having had all health problems in the past two years, I’m very happy with how the week went, ”he said after winning the men’s individual title in front of a crowded stadium. It was his first ATP tour title since winning the Auckland Open in 2015.

“Victory is very important. I have had great successes every year, such as the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2016, 2018. I have always had some great victories, but I have never been able to advance it. So I have to focus on the next tournaments and keep the momentum going. It’s a bit of a shame because you have to have the momentum and win as many games as possible, ”he said.

The win will help him get at least 35 places on world No. 72 when the ATP leaderboard is released on Monday. This is enough to leave the challengers and play the ATP tour events as well as the Grand Slams.

The change in the ranking, the two wins and the title mean that Vesely is now considering participating in the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger, for which he had previously registered.

“Tomorrow we are going to Bangalore. Let’s see how I will feel, how my body feels, ”said the 26-year-old.

“It’s been a very long week, especially the past three days. I’ve played more than two hours in each match and nine sets in the past three days, so I’m physically and mentally exhausted. There were many close moments, important moments. So let’s see.

“My games will probably start on Wednesday so I can make a decision,” he said. Ricardas Berankis had previously withdrawn from the Bengaluru Open.

The decision not to push the body beyond its limits is based on its experience of losing tennis for many months by playing despite injury concerns.

“It is also impossible to play with pain on the Challenger tours. If you’re not 100% fit, playing doesn’t make sense. You can win a game, but you won’t win the tournament. A couple of times I pushed it too far. You keep playing with pain, you lose focus, self-confidence and everything breaks down. Making a comeback is a real pain. You have to get well and then win games to gain a certain level of confidence and self-confidence.

“So my advice would be:” If you are in pain or feel hurt, make the decision to prepare and then step in, “he said.

advertisement