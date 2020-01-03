advertisement

1.00 p.m .: The Tasmania fire department has issued a complete fire ban for the northern and southern communities on Saturday.

The ban is in effect between 2 a.m. on Saturday and 2 a.m. on Sunday. During this time, it is illegal to ignite outdoors or start a fire.

The total fire ban will be in effect in the following communities: Brighton, Central Highlands, Clarence, Derwent Valley, Glamorgan-Spring Bay, Glenorchy, Hobart, Huon Valley, Kingborough, Sorell, Southern Midlands, Tasman, Break’O’Day, Dorset , George Town, Launceston, Meander Valley, Northern Midlands, West Tamar and Flinders.

In the meantime, Salvation Army volunteers will be at the gates of Tasmania from noon today to collect donations for the Salvation Army rescue workers who respond to forest fires in Australia.

There will also be a fundraiser on the Taste sign today. From 4:30 p.m., the button will receive a donation of at least $ 5 in return for one of the plants that make up the sign.

The Taste of Tasmania is open until 10pm tonight.

12:00 o’clock: Collinsvale Road is closed to all traffic at both ends of Glenlusk Road, with the exception of local residents, after a bushfire emergency warning was issued in Glenlusk on the outskirts of Hobart yesterday.

In a short statement shortly before noon, the police said that anyone wishing to enter the area must present proof of residence prior to transit.

Residents entering the area must follow the instructions from the Tasmania fire department as there are vehicles and excavators on the street and trees are being cut across the road.

The police asked drivers to drive slowly and with extreme caution.

A notice is current for Collinsvale Rd at Glenlusk.

10 AM: The Tasmania Fire Department has confirmed the loss of a house and vehicle as a result of fires in northeastern Tasmania.

Ian Bounds, Acting Regional Director of TFS, told ABC local radio this morning that a home and vehicle near Tower Hill had been lost.

“We will be making a full assessment of the loss soon,” said Bounds.

RESIDENTS WARNED AT NIGHT

Mr. Bounds said the crews would focus on securing the fire south of Fingal as well as possible before it gets warm on Saturday.

“[Weather forecasting] will question a number of our security lines, and the fire south of Fingal is of the utmost importance to us,” he said.

“We plan to ban the fire completely from Saturday. More information will be released later in the day.”

media_cameraSt Marys TFS volunteers for burn-back operations in Fingal. Image: CHRIS KIDD

Mr. Bounds said, “We are likely to get some very high fire risk ratings over the weekend.”

“Especially on Saturdays [and] in the Midlands and in the Fingal Valley and on the east coast, and that is essentially why we may be able to introduce a complete ban on fire in these areas,” he said.

“When you travel to the coast, we [people] are advised to choose routes other than the Esk main road, mainly due to the additional operations and the potential for delays due to smoke on the road.

“We really ask people to be aware of the situation, to comply with the conditions and to be aware that we have crews and that we have a number of additional resources in these areas so if they can be careful when traveling around . “

Meanwhile, there are great fears for the 17 people who were listed as missing in the horror fires in East Gippsland on Thursday evening.

6.30 a.m: Bushfire warnings continue to be reported this morning in northeast Tasmania, while fires are reported in Glenlusk, Pelham and the southwest.

There are five watch and action alarms for the first fires on Mangana Rd, Fingal. The alerts relate to Mangana, the Tower Hill area, Valley Rd in Fingal, Fingal and surrounding areas, and Mathinna Rd in Fingal to Mathinna. A notice has been issued for Royal George Rd and Nowhere Else regarding the same fires.

media_cameraSt Marys TFS volunteers for burn-back operations in Fingal. Image: CHRIS KIDD

There is also evidence in Glenlusk, Pelham, Elderslie and Broadmarsh, and the Pearce Basin in the southwestern United States.

For more information, visit the Tasmania Fire Service website or local ABC radio.

