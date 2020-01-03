advertisement

A LINDISFARNE mother had the shock of her life when her son was born a few hours after a doctor’s appointment when she was told that her new arrival should be a week away.

At 4:00 p.m. on June 27 last year, Kristy Keefe called her husband Brendon to let him know that she was feeling pressure in the stomach.

media_cameraKristy Keefe brought her new baby Riley into the hallway at home. PICTURED: EDDIE SAFARIK

Before he could get home, little Riley Keefe was born in the family hallway.

“I put my four-year-old son in front of the TV and told him that mom was a little bit bad,” said Ms. Keefe.

“I went to the toilet because I thought I needed it, but I soon realized that it wasn’t.

“I called Brendon and said something was wrong and he told me to call an ambulance. The ambulance lady told me to get up from the toilet, and when I did, my water broke and Riley came out right after. “

Mrs. Keefe described her newborn as a bundle of joy and said Riley and his older brother Connor got on well. “Connor was great and Riley absolutely loves him,” she said. “Riley’s face lights up when Connor is in the room.”

Riley’s habit of being stationary is a trait that Ms. Keefe said he looks like he’s going to continue.

“He is impatient when he wants something like food,” said Ms. Keefe.

“He’ll be impatient in life, I think, like he was born.”

