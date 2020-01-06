advertisement

SAMUEL Henry Clark was due to be born on Tuesday, but Christmas came early for his revered parents and siblings.

The newborn was born on December 17 at 11:45 a.m., weighing 2.3 kg, after mother Jennifer Parremore was induced early due to some minor complications.

“We had it at 37 weeks. The birth was very quick, it was only four hours from start to finish, ”Ms. Parremore told Mercury.

advertisement

“He came home on December 21st. We were a little worried when we had a doctor’s appointment on Christmas Eve and we noticed that his weight had dropped a bit too much, but he improved overnight and we were lucky enough to have him at home for Christmas.

“We had a few things for him under the tree. Everything was just perfect. “

2019 Tasmanian fairies: Gallery 1

media_camera

10/08/2019 – Noah James Leonard Clay at 1 week old. My beautiful baby is sleeping soundly.

Picture: Bianca

media_camera

07/20/2019 – Georg’s 3rd day of life

Picture: Simon

media_camera

11/10/2019 – Paisley Belinda Anne Christian’s first day on earth

Picture: Traye Christian (Papa)

media_camera

11/10/2019 – Chayce Peter John Coulson smiles.

Picture: Brooke (mother)

nav_small_leftnav_small_right

Ms. Parremore said the other three children had made the whole process easier: Ammelia (7), Owen (5) and Oliver (2).

“He looks so much like his older sister,” she said.

“You just love him. They were so helpful with everything and love their cuddles.

“My youngest, Oliver, is the one who wants to hold him on all the time.

“We were hoping another girl could make up for it, but my daughter is glad that she doesn’t have to share her things.”

Did you have a baby in 2019? The Mercury is releasing a special baby bumper this Saturday to celebrate the beautiful newcomers to the state in 2019.

The bubs will also appear in our special online albums.

Submit your photos for free to themercury.com.au/yourpics by midnight on Tuesday night.

Include your baby’s name, date of birth, and suburb on the label so you can play along.

Then don’t miss your special souvenir this weekend.

2019 Tasmanian fairies: Gallery 2

media_camera

09/09/2019 – Bohan Donald-Joshua Reid. Baby photo shoot at 7 days old

Image: Zoko Photography

media_camera

10/12/2019 – Kobi Gallagher, photo taken at 13 days.

Image: Zara Maree Photography

media_camera

04/30/2019 – Our little lady xo Sadie Lee Cameron

Image: Alisha Triffet Photography

media_camera

27/11/2019 – Our beautiful boy – Lucas Gillie

Image: Expose photography

nav_small_leftnav_small_right

Originally published as a last chance to submit baby photos in 2019

advertisement