A REPORT has been released on Tasmania’s efforts to create an AFL team.

A Tasmanian AFL team would be based in Hobart, but would initially compete against the large teams in Launceston.

The Tasmanian government’s AFL task force recommended that the team be stationed in the state capital to retain the players. To compensate, the first infrastructure expenditure should be made in the stadium of the University of Tasmania in order to increase the capacity from around 20,000 to 30,000.

Launceston would then host Tasmanian home games against greats like Collingwood, Richmond and Essendon as the club established itself and became a truly nationwide organization.

The task force is believed to have investigated the University of Tasmania regarding its Sandy Bay campus and adjacent sports grounds as the team’s high-performance center and administrative base as the education center is relocated to the city center.

Player conservation was the focus of Task Force member Nick Riewoldt, who, as captain of St. Kilda, experienced the cultural impact when the Saints left their traditional home in Moorabbin to settle in Seaford, Mornington Peninsula.

Player conservation was a focus of Task Force member Nick Riewoldt. Picture: Zak Simmonds

According to the Task Force’s annual report, which was handed over to the state government but not yet published, a Tasmanian team with a membership base of 35,000 and an average number of 14,000 residents would be economically viable.

The case also includes a Tasmanian taxpayer contribution of $ 8 million per year and an emergency fund of $ 2 million.

With 11 home games per season, this public contribution per game would be cheaper than the current $ 8.5 million per season for eight AFL squad games shared between North Melbourne in Hobart and Hawthorn in Launceston.

Ultimately, the business case recommends building a new stadium at Hobart’s Macquarie Point, but the report suggests that federal funding would be required.

With a light rail to the northern suburbs, ferries from the east bank and south, and a short walk from the center of Hobart, a Mac Point stadium would be ideal both from a transportation perspective and after the success of Adelaide Oval and Perth’s Optus Stadium close to the city center.

After lengthy speculation, the state government ruled out a new football stadium in Mac Point at the end of last year.

The entire business case is based on a 19th AFL license.

Earlier this week AFL chief Gillon McLachlan said it was unlikely that a Tasmanian team would take part in the competition within five years, but this timeframe is in line with the task force’s plan to build a successful team and club after 2025 ,

Tasmanian Prime Minister Peter Gutwein said he absolutely wanted to continue the current contracts with the Kangaroos and Hawks – which are due to expire at the end of the 2021 season – in order to continue the transition of the state to its own AFL team next year.

