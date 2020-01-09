advertisement

Taronga’s emergency response to the bush fire crisis

Delivered video of Taronga Conservation Society Australia, CEO, Cam Kerr, on January 10, 2020, discussing Taronga’s immediate and long-term strategy to ensure the continued survival of koalas after the forest fire crisis. “With a better look at the extent of the devastation caused by these bush fires and the continuing effects of the drought, it has become clear that our response must be larger, broader, and able to supply and support a much wider range of species,” says Kerr. “The number of animals believed to have died as a result of these catastrophic circumstances is estimated to be hundreds of millions.” “Immediate action is as important as a solid long-term strategy. Taronga is working proactively with partners and government agencies on what needs to be done after this crisis to ensure that the wildlife in our wonderful country blooms again.” (AAP VIDEO / Delivered / Taronga Conservation Society Australia)

