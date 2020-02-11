advertisement

The customs officer did it again. President Donald Trump recently announced plans to increase import taxes for American consumers of auto parts, nails, and other U.S.-made goods using steel and aluminum. Obviously, untaxed imports of these metals endanger our national security.

According to the latest proclamation, an additional tax of 10% is levied on some imports of aluminum products, while a tax of 25% is levied on some steel products. The decision is made two years after the first round of steel and aluminum tariffs, just over a month after Congress approved the United States and Mexico and Canada agreement, two weeks after Trump signed a first-stage trade agreement with China The US government is in the middle of some trade negotiations with Europeans.

Canada and Mexico are exempt from these new taxes thanks to the new trade agreement. Argentina and Australia are exempt from the additional aluminum tariffs, while Brazil and South Korea are exempt from the additional steel tariffs. This complexity could complicate a second phase deal with China and is unlikely to help Europeans.

Interestingly, the president seems to understand that his original tariffs on steel and aluminum have had a negative impact, as many economists have predicted.

The recent proclamation recognizes that metal taxes have reduced imports of foreign metals and, as a result, imports of some products made from these metals from the United States “have increased significantly since the introduction of tariffs and quotas”. The net effect, the proclamation It goes on to say: “The customer base of the US manufacturers of aluminum and steel was undermined.” I agree!

This result is a well-documented impact of tariffs on intermediate products such as steel and aluminum. First, these tariffs increase the cost of the imported metals, which in turn increases the production costs for American manufacturers who use these inputs. Not surprisingly, this means higher prices for products made in the United States and an increase in imports of goods made with these metals.

For example, I wrote in this column over a year ago that increasing steel costs increases the cost of manufacturing garbage disposal in the United States. In order to cover customs costs through higher prices, these American manufacturers switched some of their customers to foreign waste disposal. The same thing happened with sugar. As domestic sugar producers were protected from foreign competition by sugar tariffs, the import of chocolate bars rose significantly.

While we ignore the additional cost of retaliatory tariffs imposed by our disgruntled trading partners, Trump’s tariffs have had many other proven negative impacts on American steel and aluminum consumers. These effects are reflected in the thousands of applications from American manufacturers for exemption from import tax. These manufacturers, some of them steelmakers themselves, are finding that the higher prices they now have to pay for some intermediate consumption make them less competitive.

A recent study published by the Federal Reserve Board’s economists Aaron Flaaen and Justin Pierce examined whether the recent tariff wave fulfilled the president’s promise to support US manufacturing.

After considering the retaliation duties, the answer is pretty clear: no. Michael Strain from the American Enterprise Institute summarizes the results for Bloomberg magazine in detail. “Aside from reducing employment in manufacturing,” he notes, “the study concluded that producer prices rose, but manufacturing didn’t, so tariffs did not only harm the economy as a whole, but also the manufacturing industry Commercial harm done. “

Most people would, if confronted with this evidence, withdraw from using tariffs – but not the tariff official. Mr. Trump has boldly decided that he will now double with new tariffs on derivative products. Unfortunately, the same guidelines lead to the same bad results.

Veronique de Rugy is a Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.

