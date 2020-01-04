advertisement

January 4, 2020 Johnna Crider

In 2015, Target, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), promised to be one of the best American solar energy installers for five consecutive years to realize 500 solar energy installations by 2020. In December 2019, Target announced it was its goal (a little ahead of schedule). Target completed its 500th solar installation on the roof in California, fittingly enough considering that it is the number 1 in the country for solar energy.

“At Target, we strive to make our activities even more sustainable to create a better future for our guests, team members and the planet. Ambitious energy goals have helped us accelerate our progress and reach important milestones. And we will continue to invest in technologies, partners and resources to help us achieve even more. ” – John Leisen, Vice President, Property Management, Target.

Target’s 500th solar roof installation took place in Napa, California. In total, the solar installations have helped Target to add more than 240 megawatts of solar energy to their buildings. This is equivalent to the power required for nearly 46,000 homes in the US. Target chose solar energy because it wants to meet energy needs in a way that is good for the communities where it operates and the environment, while also reducing the cost of its energy. One solar installation on the roof generates enough energy to compensate for between 15% and 40% of one of Target’s energy needs.

Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of SEIA, says that Target has been taking the lead for years in the acceptance of solar energy by companies. It has contributed to a cultural change in the way top companies manage their activities. “Companies like Target have the power to make lasting change and we are excited to see Target doubling their commitment to solar energy.”

Target is also involved in other projects aimed at creating a sustainable future. It cooperates with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to build on existing ambitions for water management. Target believes that clean, drinkable water and sanitation are human rights and must be accessible to everyone. It used WWF’s water risk assessment to evaluate its efforts to reduce water use in its supply chain, stores and distribution facilities. This helps to create a holistic approach that recognizes water as part of a larger global system of megatrends.

Target also wants to obtain 100% sustainable cotton by 2022. Cotton is used in many of its products – who hasn’t received a cute shirt from Target? Target is actually one of the largest users of cotton in the United States.

Target also points out that there is really no industry standard definition for ‘sustainable cotton’, so Target has made his own definition. “For us, sustainable production uses water and chemicals as efficiently as possible, with methods that support soil health and promote ethical working conditions.”

Another thing Target is working on is a chemical strategy that “will be one of the most comprehensive in the US retail market,” said Jennifer Silberman, Chief Sustainability Officer at Target. When we think of Target, we don’t usually think about chemistry, but chemicals are in almost everything we do. Our bodies even consist of it. The supermarket brand Simply Balanced is a way in which Target integrates this chemical strategy with policies and objectives for its products.

It is great to see Target addressing issues such as sustainability. In my opinion, all companies must make a positive contribution to our environment. I really like the idea that Target is taking over the cotton industry and making a definition for sustainable cotton. We take for granted the things in our daily lives – our clothes, our toothbrushes – that we use and use every day. We don’t think about where they come from or how they reach us. These steps are important, and it’s great to see that Target is focused on influencing the way some of these steps are taken.

