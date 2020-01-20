advertisement

Brig. Richard Karemire, UPDF media boss in his office (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – The main activities for Tarehe Sita’s 39th birthday will take place in the Great Luwero area, the Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) said.

Brigadier-General Richard Karemire, defense spokesman, said the 2020 celebrations that begin on January 18 will cover the districts of Luwero, Nakaseke, Nakasongola and Wakiso (Busiro North).

“This area was chosen because of the special historical role that the people played during the protracted peoples’ struggle from 1981 to 1986 for the liberation of Uganda,” said Karemire in a statement.

The celebrations will take place under the theme “Consolidating the UPDF’s strategic partnership with the people to protect the gains of liberation”.

Brigadier Karemire, however, said that the UPDF, wherever deployed, will conduct a series of civil-military activities in support of local areas.

“These will aim to foster harmony between the forces and the people by working with communities to clean up institutions, urban centers, planting trees, engineering works and medical camps.” Members of the public in these areas are encouraged to participate and make the most of these services, ”he said.

The following functions have been programmed as part of the general program of activities:

1. National launch: Tuesday January 28, 2020 at 9:00 am at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense and Veterans Affairs / UPDF – Mbuya.

2. Regional launch: Wednesday January 29, 2020 at Timuna Senior Secondary School – Kasangombe Sub County – Nakaseke District.

3. District launches: which will take place on January 30, 2020 in the following centers:

a. St Francis III Migyera Health Center – Nakasongola District

b. Makulubita Health Center III – District of Luwero

vs. Kiziba III Masulita Health Center (Busiro North) – Wakiso District

4. Main celebrations: to be held on Thursday February 6, 2020 at Butalangu Grounds – Nakaseke District.

