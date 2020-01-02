advertisement

Tarantino explains that there is a fundamental difference between “Dunkirk” and “Ad Astra” that makes the former a much stronger cinema experience.

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino reveals in a recent episode of The Ringer’s “Rewatchables” podcast that Christopher Nolan’s WWII survival thriller “Dunkirk” is his second favorite film of the 2010s. Tarantino has not released any top 10 films of the past decade, but he says he has revised a lot of films in recent months to complete his personal list. “Dunkirk” was in seventh place, but rose to second place after a third watch.

“It was an interesting experience for the first time,” said Tarantino about the film. “When I saw it for the first time, I don’t know what I thought the first time. I was only concerned with the spectacle. I couldn’t deal with anything but the spectacle of everything. I liked the film, but the spectacle almost stunned me for this experience. I don’t think I felt anything emotional. I was impressed by it. But I didn’t know what I was impressed by… It was only the third time that I was able to look into people after the spectacle that history is about. Finally I could see a bit through the trees. “

Nolan’s “Dunkirk” script summarizes three stories, each of which takes place over different periods of time. “You often see a film about adrenaline,” Tarantino explains. “The style is an immersive experience, but when you look at it a third or fourth time, you overcome the style and recognize the wizard’s tricks. In the case of” Dunkirk “, Nolan’s efforts reward him for seeing more of it. He can’t go wrong until the middle of the film … it’s a symphony. Nothing doesn’t work. “

Tarantino said the academy did the right thing by awarding Dunkirk the best film cut, but he called the Oscars for disturbing Hans Zimmer’s original score. As the director says, “It’s a film score that you can use to define the decade.”

Tarantino praises “Dunkirk” and throws “Ad Astra” a little in the shade. The space drama, staged by James Gray, opened earlier this year and features Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star Brad Pitt. Tarantino quotes “Ad Astra” when he talks about how it is right and wrong to feel confused when watching a film. The multinarrative “Dunkirk” script can be confusing, but it works for Tarantino because he feels in good hands with Nolan. “If I’m confused and not in good hands, you’ve broken the spell,” says Tarantino, calling “Ad Astra” a film that confused him in a bad way.

“Throughout the second half of [” Ad Astra “], I don’t know why something happens,” said Tarantino. “We should only agree with everything they say, but I don’t know why that works or why it works. Why a mutiny on a ship that took place 15 years ago is now sending waves that have killed 40,000 people. We just join in because they tell us that happens. “

“What you answer in this film is that you have taken over the whole structure of ‘Apocalypse Now’,” continued the director. “I mean exactly. I enjoyed watching Ad Astra, it was a very pretty film and I loved Brad in it, but I didn’t understand why things were happening. Nolan doesn’t actually tell us anything that is going on in “Dunkirk”, but I have a feeling for what is happening. “

Visit the Ringer website to hear Tarantino’s full podcast appearance.

