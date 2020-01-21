advertisement

Tarantino’s penultimate feature film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” was nominated for 10 Oscars this year.

The end is near for Quentin Tarantino, film director. The Oscar winner has been adamant since “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” opened last July because he stuck to his plan to retire ten films. This means that he only has one feature film left before finally giving up directing. Tarantino will continue to create art through books, theater projects, and possibly even television series, but his film career will end in the near future. In a video interview with Peter Travers from Rolling Stone, Tarantino discussed the personal reasons for giving up filmmaking.

“I think this is the time for Act 3 (of my life) to do a little more reading about literature, which would be good as a new father, as a new husband,” said Tarantino. “I wouldn’t pack my family and drag them to Germany or Sri Lanka or wherever the next story takes place.” I can be a little bit more a homebody and a bit more a man of letters. “

Tarantino added: “I think directing is a game for young men. I feel like the cinema is changing and I’m a bit part of the old guard.”

Tarantino’s wife Daniella Pick is pregnant with her first child. While Tarantino wanted to retire long before he became a parent, the prospect of paternity only seems to have convinced him even more that it is time to take over as director. Tarantino is currently nominated for three Oscars thanks to “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”: Best Film, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. The film was nominated with a total of 10 nominations, with “The Irishman” being the second most nominated film of 2020 (“Joker” leads all films with 11 nominations). Tarantino is widely recognized as the front runner for the best original screenplay, a category he previously won with “Pulp Fiction” and “Django Unchained”. Tarantino has not yet received the title of “Best Director” or “Best Film”, and his upcoming retirement means that he has only two chances left.

Tarantino gives no clues as to what his last film will be. A potential competitor, a film with the R rating “Star Trek”, was effectively excluded by the director. Tarantino has announced that there will be a short break between “Hollywood” and his 10th film, so fans will still have to be patient with updates.

