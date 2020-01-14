advertisement

According to Tarantino, everyone involved in “Hollywood” was disappointed that the film could not be released in China.

Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” raised $ 372 million worldwide, an impressive amount for an original drama that was about $ 400 million if Sony had been allowed to open the film in China’s second largest film market of the world. China blocked the release of “Hollywood” in October for unknown reasons, although the government had a problem with the film’s controversial Bruce Lee scene. Bruce Lee’s daughter Shannon has reportedly filed a complaint with the Chinese National Film Administration for Tarantino’s portrait of her father, a national hero in China. Tarantino declined to work out the Bruce Lee scene to secure a theatrical release in China.

“They supported me 100%,” Tarantino recently told Deadline that Sony had agreed to skip China. “They were all disappointed, and so was I. Partly because we had Chinese co-producers and wanted to do well with them. However, there is a certain line that you cannot cross. If only it was “Ok, Cliff hits Katie in the fireplace four times … can we do it twice?” Ok, I could do that. Remove an entire scene because the country thinks this scene is unpleasant? No.”

Tom Rothman, chairman of Sony Pictures, told Deadline that skipping a movie release in China had obvious “financial ramifications” for the studio, but Sony had never considered challenging Tarantino on the matter.

“I think Quentin did the right thing and he had our support,” said Rothman. “Of course that had financial ramifications, but character is checked when things are difficult and not when they are simple.”

“If you do business with unique filmmakers, you have to support those filmmakers,” added Rothman. “This is the choice you made, the boat you are on. You have to support the captain. Much of it was bad luck and the right time for everything going on in the world. But I think he is made the right decision. “

Sony may have missed a bigger box office, but the Oscars were dominated with 10 nominations for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” including “Best Film” and “Best Director”. Tarantino recently won the award for best script at the Golden Globes. According to Rothman, Sony hopes Tarantino will stay in the studio when it’s time to make his 10th and final feature film.

