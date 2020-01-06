advertisement

Tarantino’s last film was the most awarded film at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

Quentin Tarantino may have only one film left to make because he is adamant to retire after making his 10th film. But that doesn’t mean that he refuses to publish extended directorial cuts of his existing films. During a recent discussion with Collider after a screening of his ninth and most recent feature film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” the director confirmed that a four-hour cut of the film was on its way at a later date. Tarantino’s first editing cut of “Hollywood” was four hours and 20 minutes. The film’s theatrical release released by Sony Pictures last summer ran in just over two hours and 40 minutes.

“It’s all good. It’s all great,” said Tarantino of the four-hour “Hollywood” cut. “I don’t know if an audience would sit for it, but I love it. So we showed it [Sony Executive] to Tom Rothman and it was like, ‘OK, here’s everything. We know this is a movie, but maybe you can help us because we like everything. “

Brad Pitt sat next to Tarantino during the conversation, interfering in the question: “Will we see it that way or that?”

Tarantino replied, “Hey, look, it’s all good, so we’ll probably do it in a year when that’s all said and done.”

As is well known among Tarantino fans, a lot of material was removed from the cut “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” for the theatrical release. Damon Herriman is seen in the film as Charles Manson and has made several additional scenes that have not been released. Manson only appears once in the film in a short scene roaming the grounds of Sharon Tate. Tarantino also cut out scenes that he shot with Tim Roth as Jay Sebrings Butler, James Marsden as Burt Reynolds, and Danny Strong as Dean Martin. Producer David Heyman also told IndieWire that 10-year-old breakout woman Julia Butters cut a lot of material. Heyman said one of Butters cut scenes was so good that it had been banned for an Oscar nomination.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” had a big night at the Golden Globes, where it won the awards for best film comedy or musical, best script for Tarantino, and best supporting actor for Brad Pitt. Tarantino released an expanded version of “The Hateful Eight” as a Netflix Limited series last year, causing some fans to wonder if doing so would release a longer “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” cut. When and where the four-hour “Hollywood” debut will take place is not known, but it is comforting to know that a longer release is likely to happen.

