Tapestry Inc. is the latest fashion company to complain about the success of its business due to the corona virus.

The New York-based company, the parent company of Kate Spade, coach, and Stuart Weitzman, warned of the impact of the outbreak on the second half of the year, expecting a $ 200-250 million drop in sales and a 35 cents drop in earnings per share up to 45 cents. It revised its forecast downward and now forecast annual sales of around $ 5.9 billion and earnings per share in the range of $ 2.15 to $ 2.25.

“We expected to maintain our guidance for the fiscal year despite continued headwind in Hong Kong and challenges at Stuart Weitzman. However, the escalating corona virus outbreak is now having a significant impact on our business in China, which will result in the closure of most of our mainland businesses, ”said Chairman and CEO Jide Zeitlin. “If the situation worsens or the outbreak affects demand outside the country, the impact could worsen.”

Other brands, such as Nike, H & M and Adidas, have also closed their branches in the country to curb the spread of the disease. Factories and corporate offices in China have also ceased operations, while several US fairs have been postponed due to widespread travel restrictions.

“Our main concern is the health and well-being of our team, their families and their local communities, who deal with the everyday reality of this situation,” added Zeitlin. “We believe in the resilience of the Chinese, and our view that China is an important opportunity for our brands remains unchanged.”

Tapestry warned of the headwind caused by corona viruses and posted second-quarter earnings and revenues of $ 1.10 [adjusted earnings per share] versus a consensus of 99 cents [$ 298.8 million gain]. Revenue increased 1% to $ 1.82 billion, compared to an estimate of $ 1.81 billion.

At the time the market opened, the company’s stock rose nearly 3% to $ 29.16.

