Leo Varadkar wore more clothes on his second festive outing than on his first and looked much happier.

On the first day of the four-day winter gathering, the Taoiseach visited the Leopardstown Racecourse on Christmas Day after his freezing bath at Forty Foot in Dublin. A heavy wool coat and a blue scarf protected him from the elements.

If he had received a fashion memo at the races before his day, he would obviously not have read it and stood out as one of the few men who came through the turnstiles without a tight-fitting suit and panties – on shoes over sockless feet.

As in previous years, there were more flat hats on display than at the Healy-Rae salon or a ferret festival in the north of England, and while the Taoiseach looked clearly relaxed as he strolled through the crowd on his cell phone, he also looked a bit confused.

He went to an ATM that used to be near the entrance, and was briefly disoriented by his disappearance before deliberately set off again. “I’m going to make a few bets, but I have to find an ATM first, it moved,” he told the Irish Times.

He described his Christmas day swim as “cold but lovely” and said he was an avid racer and tried to come to Leopardstown every year.

Clouds clear

The weather gods smiled at him this year, as they did with thousands of others, and after a miserable start to St. Stephen’s Day, the clouds cleared and the sun came out in time for the first race.

Young women – many marinated in elaborate outfits and an artificial tan – greeted their friends.

“I love to dress up and meet all of my friends,” said Sarah Young of Greystones. “I’m a little afraid of the horses, to be honest, but it’s just a great atmosphere here. I’m not great at betting either. I’m always afraid that I’ll lose.”

It was a fear that Georgie Banim from Clonskeagh shared. “All my friends come here every year, so I love it. I bet sometimes, but I almost always lose, ”she said.

Jamie Maher from Lucan was much more horse-loving, and while losing his virginity in Leopardstown on the first day of the festival, he hoped not to lose his shirt.

“It’s my first time here, but I’ve already placed a few bets. Hopefully I’ll win a few bobs because my girlfriend and I will go to the Darts World Cup next week and it would be nice if we could spend some money.”

As he spoke, the aforementioned friend, dressed in a red skirt with a fascinator in her hair, strolled past. Lauren Russell, also from Lucan, shook her head as Jamie joked how long it took her to get ready.

“Ah no, I didn’t spend too long at it,” she insisted. “I just got someone to do my hair and makeup. It is my first time in a race and I love it so far. Mind you, I only came in through the door. I’m looking forward to a glass of champagne now, ”she said as the couple ran away.

Christmas visit

It was also a first day for Sipho and Thabang Bobe from South Africa.

Sipho has lived in Ireland for almost five years while her partner visited her for Christmas. She was wearing a short-sleeved dress from a designer from South Africa and a long coat with a scarf and gloves.

“I think I’m more used to the Irish weather than to it,” she said. “We wanted to try something different this Christmas and I worked in a Paddy Power call center. People always called during the festival and we thought we would try.” We will certainly place a few bets and hope that we will win. “

Fast forward five races and Lady Luck didn’t smile at the couple. “No, we haven’t won anything yet,” said Sipho.

Towards the end of the day, the Taoiseach presented the Drumconnor Lad trainer Adrian Keatley with a trophy. It was his last runner as an Irish-based coach before moving to England in the new year.

The big winner of the course was Rachel Blackmore, who won the main race of the day, Racing Post Novice Chase, on Gigginstown Studs Notebook, a horse trained by Henry de Bromhead. Blackmore was greeted in the parade ring by Gigginstown manager Eddie O’Leary.

However, the biggest winners were the race organizers, which started on the first day with more than 13,000 punters, a little more than last year.

