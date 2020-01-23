advertisement

DAR ES SALAAM – Tanzanian President John Magufuli fired his home affairs minister Kangi Lugola on Thursday, accusing him of mismanaging a 408m-euro ($ 453m) fire department contract.

Magufuli, who faces re-election for a second five-year term this year, has cultivated the image of a hard-nosed leader who is quick to fire ministers and officials who do not belong to his line.

The fire department, which is subordinate to the interior ministry, had signed a contract with an unnamed Romanian firm without involving the finance ministry or securing parliament’s approval, Magufuli said.

“The main issue here is the lack of integrity,” he told a government event in the trading capital of Dar es Salaam.

“They have signed a Memorandum of Understanding but within the contract it is stipulated that to terminate the contract, all activities that were implemented will continue to be implemented.”

The deal was for the purchase of firefighting and rescue equipment, Magufuli’s office said in a statement.

Lugola said he accepted the president’s decision to remove him from his cabinet post.

“The president is the one who appointed me to the cabinet of ministers, and he is the one who released me from the cabinet,” he told reporters. “I will continue to support him and his government with respect.”

Other officials named in the deal, including the fire commissioner-general, had no immediate comment. ($ 1 = € 0.9014) (Reporting by Nuzulack Dausen; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Clarke)

