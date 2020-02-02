advertisement

Members of Mr. Makonda’s immediate family have also been prevented from visiting the United States (PHOTO / COURTESY).

DODOME – The United States of America has banned senior Tanzanian official Paul Makonda from entering the country on the grounds that he actively violates human rights.

Makonda, the administrative chief of the capital Dar es Salaam is well known for having launched a surveillance team dedicated to hunting homosexuals in Tanzania.

His immediate family members were also prevented from visiting the United States.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted Friday that the Makonda ban came amid concerns over the “deteriorating” human rights situation in Tanzania.

Today, we have designated Dar es Salaam regional commissioner Paul Christian Makonda as ineligible to enter the United States for his involvement in gross human rights violations. We are deeply concerned about the deterioration of respect for human rights and the rule of law in #Tanzania.

– Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 31, 2020

Makoda is also accused of being involved in “gross human rights violations, including the flagrant denial of the right to life, liberty or security of person”.

The BBC reports that when Makonda – an ally of President Magufuli – launched the anti-gay monitoring force in 2018, he said he expected international criticism for the decision, but added: “I would rather anger these countries than anger God. “

Homosexual acts are illegal in Tanzania and many homosexuals, lesbians and transgender people are thus forced to hide their sexuality.

The crackdown on freedom of expression has been on the rise since President John Magufuli took office in 2015.

Human rights groups also accuse Mr. Magufuli of suppressing political dissent, detaining human rights activists and muzzling the media.

