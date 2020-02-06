advertisement

If the entire fashion week could be as fun and entertaining as Tanya Taylor’s new video series. On the eve of the start of New York Fashion Week, the Canadian designer presented a series of videos on Instagram, YouTube and her website that showcase her new fall collection 20 while delivering many sincere LOLs.

In a series titled #FASHUNWEEK, Taylor tapped five actresses – Jane Krakowski, Sasheer Zamata, Gillian Jacobs, Zosia Mamet and Michelle Buteau – to create the videos that make fun of some of the clichés of fashion week in the Instagram era ,

Jane Krakowski in Tanya Taylor’s new fall campaign, which includes comic videos about the fashion week.

In a video, ex-SNL castmate Zamata is desperately trying to get New Yorkers’ attention by piling up coats, miniature bags, and sunglasses to be noticed more and more, as street style stars do outside of NYFW shows. In another case, Jacobs tries to lure social media followers with the promise of backstage fashion show VIPs like Billie Eilish, just to make their wrong set visible when their dog steps on the curtain that hides their living room from viewers ,

Jacobs in Tanya Taylor falls ’20.

Jacobs in one of Taylor’s Fall 20 videos talking to her social media followers.

The videos manage to mock the fashion week and at the same time show Taylor’s new designs. Highlights include a cuddly green coat with press studs on Mamet, an embroidered army green trench coat on Krakowski and a light green dress on Jacobs (“Billie, look I’m wearing your favorite color!”, She calls to her imaginary co-star. The designer designed the Shoes in collaboration with Nina Zarkua from the Zarqua Collection and Daniella Shevel, including green ankle boots with undone buckle details and square patent leather boots with pearl and chain jewelry.

Michelle Buteau is a diva while outfitting Taylor’s fall video series of the 20th fashion week.

The videos are sure to have a following among industry and business alike, which raises the recurring question of the need for a fashion week and the target audience. This question seems to be asked collectively every season as social media give consumers better access.

Zosia Mamet in Taylor’s autumn campaign.

This is not the first time that the designer has experimented with different NYFW formats. In the spring of 19, Taylor invited a small group of women from various industries to their homes for lunch and then photographed them for their lookbook (muses like Lizzo, Giovanna Engelbert and Roopal Patel).

Watch all # FASHUNWEEK videos here.

