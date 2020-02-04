advertisement

Before we get to the arrival of The Bachelor Episode 6, there’s one thing to keep in mind: it airs on Wednesday night! There are two episodes this week, and that means an opportunity to get to know some of the remaining women a little better.

Well, in the three hours we got from the show tonight, it’s clear that there was so much more than we ever expected. How else can you explain the fact that we saw Tammy versus Kelsey at the level it happened at – or that Sydney and Tammy are working on it a bit later? This was MESSY in messy on messy and we have no real clarity beyond that Kelley and Madison have to think they’re too good for insanity at the moment.

Oh, and you’d better believe there’s still a storm. Based on the promo we saw for what’s coming up, all the signs suggest that Mykenna and Tammy are at the center of a drama – generally it feels like Tammy got involved where she shouldn’t have been and got herself into so much trouble for it. She’s leaned her back against the wall now, while people like Kelsey are still very upset.

What else you can expect is that you are preparing for a romance, as it seems Hannah Ann is. Finally she will have a personal date. We’ll see what happens there.

