The new episode of The Bachelor on Wednesday night is – you guessed it – full of drama with the ladies. This time you have Tammy Ly in one corner and Mykenna Dorn in the other.

We’ve heard for a while that the new episode on Wednesday night will include the dreaded two-on-one date, which the franchise hasn’t always highlighted, but they’re definitely here. The agreement below shows that both Mykenna and Tammy are involved. The two were not yet Peter Weber’s favorites. So it makes sense for one or both of you to go home at the end of this episode.

For some more The Bachelor video updates, Read the latest information below! Remember when you have done this subscribe to to CarterMatt on YouTube and then watch our show playlist.

Why are there so many conflicts between the two? With a quick glance over Good Morning America, you can see Mykenna nudging Tammy and announcing that she is “not a good person” and that part of the conflict between the two has caused Mycenna to find her voice. However, we don’t really have a sense of what Tammy said to make Mykenna feel this strongly. There are a lot of conflicts at the heart of their relationship, and it seems Peter wants the two of them together to get to the bottom of it.

Even if one of them manages to exceed that date, it is difficult for us to think that they will last until the end of the season. Think about it once – usually two-to-one receivers are not particularly loved, and so are the people involved in the drama. That’s why we think someone like Madison is likely to win the whole thing – she’s drama-free for most of the season.

What do you think is the new “The Bachelor” episode coming on Wednesday?

Which side are you currently on – Mykenna or Tammy’s? Make sure you share the comments with others, and then stick to some additional TV updates as well. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

