Suffice it to say that Tame Impala will have a big year. Front man Kevin Parker has just painted the cover of our own magazine and says he is ready to take on the fame that goes with the monumental success of his project.

In the almost five years since the project’s last album, Currents went on the air, the urban legend around the band has only grown – a rare feat that is only accomplished by bands that remain inactive for as long as they do. In the meantime, the timeless appeal of songs like “The Less I Know The Better” and “Let It Happen” has made Parker one of the most influential musicians of the past 20 years as a true festival headliner. Parker and his live band will headline Coachella in April.

For much of the year, though, eyes will be on Parker and Co. as the project’s fourth album is released: The Slow Rush. And now Tame Impala has announced touring the album in Australia, which will undoubtedly be some of the most anticipated rock shows in modern Australian history.

Parker jumped on Triple J to reveal the data first:

The Tame Impala Australia tour 2020 takes place on the following dates:

Support from Khruangbin in all appointments.

Thursday April 16 – Spark Arena, Auckland

Saturday April 18 – Brisbane Entertainment Center, Brisbane

Monday April 20 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Thursday April 23 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Saturday April 25 – Adelaide Ent Center

Tuesday April 28th – RAC Arena Perth

Presale tickets will be sold on Thursday, January 23, at 12:00 p.m., through January 24, at 12:00 p.m. Tickets for the general public will then be sold on Tuesday, January 28, at 10:00 a.m. All tickets are available from ticketek.com.au

