TAMAQUA, Pa. – At the very top of the ABC Tamaqua Hi-Rise on East Broad Street is a sign indicating the end of a decade and the start of another.

When New Year’s Eve is on Times Square, 2020 will light up here in Tamaqua.

For about two decades, the Tamaqua Hi-Rise was the center of attention on New Year’s Eve. When the clock strikes midnight, an eagle on each floor lights up from bottom to top, with the 2020 sign lit to officially start the new year. It is an event that attracted a crowd every year in this part of Schuylkill County, but last year the party was not held due to building maintenance.

Frank Fabrizio is in charge of the light display.

“As part of the tradition it’s a lot for the community. I missed it last year because of the roof problem, but we’re back. This year we have two sponsors. One for the new LED lighting and one for the controllers to each eagle to operate, “said Fabrizio.

“It seems important to the area. Many people come out. They fill the streets. The crowds vary depending on the weather. If it’s hot, we might have more people and if it’s colder, there will be fewer, “said Pat Freehh-Stefanek.

New Year’s Eve can be a little cold, but dry for the celebration here. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Eve with Ryan Seacrest is also streamed on a projection screen on the side of the building.

