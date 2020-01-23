advertisement

Sporting CP announced striker Andraz Sporar’s signing while talks with Manchester United over Bruno Fernandes have reportedly collapsed.

The Portuguese team have reportedly striven to generate significant revenue this month, but a contract with United over midfielder Fernandes appears to have stalled for a few days.

According to the latest reports, United’s co-chair, Joel Glazer, has made it clear that the Red Devils cannot keep up with the € 80m price that Sporting is demanding.

advertisement

Despite the need for funds, Sporting continued to invest in the Slovenian striker Sporar, who has signed a five-year contract with the club that includes a clause on the release of 60 million euros.

According to reports in Portugal, the 25-year-old has concluded a € 6 million deal with Slovan Bratislava after passing his medical exam in Lisbon late Tuesday.

Sporar was associated with the Scottish master Celtic and the Turkish giant Besiktas.

advertisement