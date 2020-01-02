advertisement

In the News is a compilation of stories from The Canadian Press created to start your day. Here’s what’s on our editors’ radar for the morning of January 2nd.

What we are seeing in Canada…

MONTREAL – The union representing employees who fill planes at two Montreal airports will return to the bargaining table this morning after a second straight day on the box lines.

However, there was uncertainty late Wednesday about the timetable for the start of official talks.

Union spokesman Michel Richer initially said the two sides had agreed to meet early in the morning at 10am. But Swissport Canada said late Wednesday that it had received a call from mediators to “stand by” for the moment and that “we will not be at the table at 10am tomorrow” for the initial meeting between the union and the mediator.

Nathalie Bergeron, who represents a PR firm speaking on behalf of Swissport, said there was “no doubt” the company was ready to negotiate today when called.

Richer, reached late Wednesday, said “the negotiation process is getting under way”. He said the union would meet with mediators in the morning before the expected start of talks with Swissport.

About 100 employees with Swissport Canada, the only fuel supplier for airlines operating outside Montreal’s cargo airport at Mirabel, and the city’s main airport, Montreal-Trudeau International, quit around 11pm on Tuesday, a few days away. after voting to reject a probationary contract.

–

Also this…

WINNIPEG – A Manitoba woman is using social media to try to find the answer to her mother’s unsolved murder nearly 40 years ago.

Denise Pochinko was eight years old when her mother, Jackaleen Dyck, was stabbed repeatedly in her bed in a Winnipeg neighborhood.

Pochinko says her mother’s untimely death has had a debilitating effect on her life, and she has struggled to find and maintain healthy relationships.

Winnipeg police say officers have been working on the case extensively, but details cannot be shared because an investigation remains open

Pochinko is reaching out to Facebook to try to find people who may be able to provide clues to Dyck’s murder.

Pochinko says some former neighbors and friends have contacted her, and she has learned some personal details about her mother.

She has also been told of some possible suspects and has been linked to a private investigator.

–

ICYMI (in case you missed it)…

WINNIPEG – After days of uncertainty following the rescue of a Manitoba stray dog ​​with cartridges in her body, metal in her abdomen and a plastic jar stuck to her head, the group that is taking care of the besieged but friendly dog ​​says she seems to be improving.

Manitoba Underdogs Rescue posted on Facebook that the dog – whom they were calling Greta – remains at a Winnipeg veterinary hospital, but appeared “much brighter and was full of smiles” when a member of the group visited on Tuesday.

Last weekend, the group posted an update that the dog had blood in his urine and was not interested in eating, warning that his recovery was not certain.

The latest post says there is still swelling in Greta’s neck from a bite wound, which is believed to have come from other dogs.

RCMP have said police were contacted on Boxing Day by a homeowner in a northern community who told them the dog was under her deck. The officers cut off the plastic jar from the dog and took him to a shelter.

–

What we are seeing in the US…

WASHINGTON – Protesters who were camped outside the U-S Embassy in Baghdad have withdrawn from the compound after two days of clashes with US forces.

Hundreds of members of an Iranian-backed militia group stormed the embassy on Tuesday in an orchestrated attack, breaking windows, lighting fires and spraying graffiti.

Washington is now sending hundreds of additional troops to the Middle East.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Iran controls militants blamed for the attack.

Tehran has denied any involvement.

–

What we are seeing in the rest of the world…

PERTH, Australia – Thousands of tourists fled the east coast destroyed by Australia’s fire today before conditions worsened as the military began evacuating people stranded on the coast further south.

The cooler weather since Tuesday has helped firefighters and allowed people to refill supplies. Vehicles formed long lines at gas stations and supermarkets, and traffic was blocked as highways reopened. But fire conditions are expected to worsen on Saturday as high temperatures and high winds return.

Authorities said 381 homes were destroyed on the south coast of New South Wales this week and at least eight people died this week in the state and neighboring Victoria, Australia, the two most populous states, where more than 200 fires are currently burning.

New South Wales authorities in the morning ordered tourists to leave an area 250 kilometers along the picturesque south coast. State Transport Minister Andrew Constance said it was “the largest mass displacement of people outside the region we have ever seen.”

In Victoria, where 68 homes were burned this week, the military was helping thousands flee ashore when a wildfire threatened their homes Tuesday in the coastal town of Mallacoota. Food, water, fuel and medical expertise were being distributed, and about 500 people would be evacuated from the city by a naval vessel.

The early and devastating onset of summer wildfires in Australia has led authorities to rate this season the worst. About five million hectares of land have been burned, with at least 17 people dead and more than 1,300 homes destroyed.

–

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 2, 2020.

