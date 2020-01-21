advertisement

Thousands upon thousands of mattresses end up being landfilled every day in the United States. What is even more surprising is that 90% of the mattresses are recyclable. The trick is to find where to take your old mattress so that it can be dismembered, reused and stay away from any discharge.

During ‘Talking Trash’ we met the owner and creator of Bay Area Recycling for Charities in Traverse City and Kaleva, Andy Gale. Gale tells us how BARC gladly accepts mattresses on a regular basis and where the parts are then taken to be used for different purposes.

“People can drop them off Monday through Friday at our facility and we charge around $ 30 for the mattresses to be dropped off for recycling. Then they go down to another of our facilities where they tear them up, and then that material is turned into other items. So where possible we take these mattresses apart and they turn into all kinds of different products, ”says Gale.

advertisement

For more information on the process and how BARC accepts mattresses and other materials, from refrigerators to electronics, click here.

advertisement