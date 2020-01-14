advertisement

In this week’s Talking Football, Ian Roache and Eric Nicolson discuss the weekend Scottish Cup tie in Tannadice, Dundee’s opportunity to score and the story of Matty Kennedy’s transfer .

There had been no argument with Dundee United, who gained relentless points, but on Saturday at Firhill, did they regain their best level for the first time in a long time?

IR: Sitting at the game, I compared them to a boxer who fought with his opponent for the first rounds then started to make knockout knockouts. They had a revamped defense that took time to set up, while new midfielder Dillon Powers needed time to adjust to the pace of the Scottish match. The weather was also quite wild and the terrain heavy. However, you could actually see the Tangerines taking control before your eyes. Once they did, they were great.

advertisement

FR: Not for the first time, when other alleged rivals who did not play United sent a categorical message. They are a machine even when they are only seven out of 10 but when they reach and eight or nine you get results like Saturday.

Lawrence Shankland’s “drought” goal didn’t last long, right?

IR: United manager Robbie Neilson even joked after the game how ‘Shanks’ had been devastated not to have scored in two games. He was inconsolable, apparently. It was a good remark made with a smile by the gaffer Tannadice.

FR: It is the best of the division by thousand, pure and simple. Now that Stephen Dobbie has more days off, only Kevin Nisbet is getting close.

The new boy Dillon Powers has made a good start. What do you think is its long-term role at United?

IR: In almost every game I’ve watched United play this year, they’ve missed Calum Butcher – the league player of the month, remember – when he was not on the team. This time was different, the American lashing down the midfielder with confidence that Butcher was uninjured. Powers will only improve with the more suitable physical form he acquires over the next few weeks and will offer serious competition to Butcher and others. It is the real deal.

FR: I will have to believe Ian on this subject because I was not at Firhill. But looking forward to next season, you may see a Butcher-Powers combination in games against the strongest teams in the league. The training Neilson likes requires many physical options at the center of the midfield.

© SNS

Nicky Clark at Firhill.

How do you think Neilson will close the gap left by Nicky Clark’s late season injury?

IR: The United manager was clearly distressed by his player’s plight, but United has been excellent at solving problems and meeting challenges this season. In addition to his goals, they will miss Clark’s skills on a set kick, because his free kicks and corners have made a real difference. I expect Declan Glass to propel forward after two excellent games since returning from his loan to the Cove Rangers.

FR: Glass is indeed the closest thing to a similar if the future of Cammy Smith is far from the club. Neilson could also seek to play Paul McMullan more centrally on occasion.

United v Hibs must be the Scottish Cup draw. Are the Tangerines the underdogs for the first time this season since playing Hearts or would you make them the favorites given their results and form?

IR: I would certainly not make United favorites. It is an extremely difficult tie for the Tangerines and they will be outsiders. I probably expect the Premiership team to have a close game but, by saying that, I would not be putting any of my “hard earned” salaries on a win for the visitors.

FR: United is the rhythm team but Hibs is probably the third best team in the country right now. I predict a draw and a comeback.

With the league almost won, will the game become more important to Neilson than if United were in a close title race?

IR: I would say “yes” because if it had been closer, you might see the cup as an unwanted distraction from league business. With 17 points to play, however, the cup can be a sought-after distraction. It’s almost a free kick for United. As a championship club – although the leaders on the run – we cannot expect them to pass. However, you imagine that there will be nerves in the Hibs camp and that Shankland, in particular, will worry them. My advice to players would be to relax, take advantage of the nervousness of the Hibs, take advantage of the support of the local crowd and see where it takes them.

FR: If United defeats Hibs, not only will they give themselves the chance to run a serious cup, but they will also lay a marker for next season that says – if we can do it with our championship team, wait and see what we can do with an upgrade in summer.

© SNS

James McPake.

Dundee welcomes Motherwell to Dens. A weekend without rare pressure for James McPake and his players?

IR: There are obvious similarities with United’s game against Hibs: a championship team playing at home with a Premiership club. The Steelmen look even stronger than Hibs this season, so no one should reasonably expect a home win on Saturday. You can hope for one but don’t expect it. It’s an important game for the Dark Blues mainly because they put themselves under pressure to be so poor against Inverness last time. Fans will seek – and deserve – significantly improved performance.

FR: I would slightly disagree with Ian since I think Hibs is currently a better side than Motherwell. It’s a call that brings you closer. Either way, Motherwell is a big favorite. This should certainly ease the pressure and Dundee’s demonstration against Aberdeen in Betfred should also offer encouragement.

Should the winter break for Premiership teams certainly work in Dundee’s favor?

IR: The Motherwell players were in Tenerife but it will not be skewers and karaoke for them. It will have been work, work and more work. In addition, the Dark Blues themselves took a mini-break after their home game against Ayr United, the victim of a waterlogged field, so I see no benefit for the Dens men – visitors will be ready for that.

FR: I think it will be a bit of a leveler. In addition, Motherwell lost to a poor Hamilton team in their last game in 2019. I’m doing my best to talk to Dundee about it!

What is your opinion on McPake’s transfer objectives?

IR: I imagine that the manager’s biggest transfer goal is to hang on to Graham Dorrans and he remains calmly confident of doing so. I liked the look of Shaun Rooney when ICT beat Dundee the other week, while Alan Forrest always stands out from the crowd when Ayr plays. Craig Wighton would have been greeted by fans again for obvious Doon Derby reasons, but Hearts scuttled the latter with his financial demands.

FR: I like the fact that McPake targets players who have been tested and tested at the championship level. If you can’t get rid of the rest with your budget, this is the most reliable way to get out of this league. I think Dundee has a better chance of getting Forrest than Rooney, although St Johnstone wants the full back.

© SNS

Matty Kennedy.

How do you envisage the reporting of the story of Matty Kennedy and St Johnstone would it be crazy to let him pass this window?

IR: I’m not sure about the madness, but it would obviously be better for them to join Aberdeen than Hearts. Just look at the league table to see why.

FR: I think he will go to Aberdeen in summer but probably not before. Would £ 50,000, for example, tempt saints in this window? I do not think so. Derek McInnes should offer someone like Mikey Devlin a six-month loan to make this happen. The bar would be even higher for Hearts since they are relegation rivals.

There will be a familiar face to McDiarmid on Saturday (if he is in good shape). Will Chris Millar’s Morton side give the Saints a good game?

IR: Morton’s form is decent, with consecutive wins against Arbroath at Gayfield and Dunfermline at Cappielow. I would expect the Saints to take care of them, however. I thought it was a fabulous draw for McDiarmid’s men when it was done and I still believe it is.

FR: Morton is not as good as in previous seasons and has struggled away from home overall. As long as the Saints are not attracted to a type of physical play, they should be able to surpass them fairly comfortably. Getting Stevie May to score again would be an added bonus.

advertisement