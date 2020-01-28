advertisement

The mood on the talk show was bleak on Monday as Jimmy Kimmel, James Corden, Jimmy Fallon, Conan O’Brien and Ellen DeGeneres used the first moments of their program to remember the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant on Sunday had died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna and seven others in Calabasas, California.

Fallon remembered when he was 17 with Bryant on a beer run. Kimmel told a heartbreaking story about how Kobe visited his son after his heart surgery, while O’Brien described him as “naturally very funny and charming”.

Check out their tributes below:

“The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon”

Fallon was suffocated when he told the story of his first meeting with Bryant in 1996. When he told the story, he was 21 years old and was just starting out on the Los Angeles comedy scene when he was at a party he was at and started talking to a young man who he quickly found out he was at Laker Kobe Bryant was 17 years old.

“If we met over the years, we would laugh about the time we first met. We would laugh at all the good things that have happened since then. And we would laugh at how much fun it was Raising kids, all the stupid mistakes we made to find out how to be a good father, ”Fallon said, tearing apart.

“Kobe had four daughters and I had two daughters, and today he and one of his daughters are gone,” Fallon continued. “But I think I knew Kobe well enough to know that he took on any challenge by digging deeper and coming back to work. So let’s honor Kobe, Gianna and the other lives that were lost yesterday by taking his Example followed. Love your family, love your teammates and exaggerate everyone else in the gym. “

See Fallon’s tearful remarks.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aAByKcPJ5NQ (/ embed)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Kimmel described Bryant’s death as a “punch in the stomach” and noted that the Lakers legend was a hero “in the way Superman is a hero”.

“Kobe was – and I know this might not make sense – but he was just the last person you could ever imagine,” said Kimmel. “He was so strong and handsome and clever and energetic … he was a hero. I know there are more important things than basketball … but Kobe was a hero the way Superman is a hero. He was so tall and full of life, it was almost like he was a fictional character. “

Kimmel remembered how the father of four visited his family after the eight-month-old son underwent heart surgery. “When my son underwent heart surgery, Kobe contacted me repeatedly. He made a point when Billy was out of the hospital to meet him. He wanted to meet him. And from time to time he checked how he was doing, ”the late-night host recalled.

Check out Heaven’s Tearful Tribute below and some clips from Bryant’s appearances on the show.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sk00epALZps (/ embed)

“The Late Late Show with James Corden”

“It’s still so hard to figure out yesterday’s news that we lost Kobe Bryant,” said James Corden at the start of the late late show on Monday.

“Since the news got out, I’ve been thinking about the last time Kobe was here on the show. He was just retired and I remember he said to me he couldn’t stop talking about how excited he was to have all this free time to devote to his family and coach his daughters, ”said he. “And I remember how I loved hearing him talk like that. A man who had accomplished so much in his life was so excited to be a father for a while. “

Check out Corden’s memories below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=THx8BiZ2Brg (/ embed)

“The Conan O’Brien Show”

“Many of the people who work here at our trade fair grew up in this city. Kobe was her hero. I spoke to many employees today who are only devastated. If you just listen to the coverage, there is justifiably so much to be said about Kobe’s incredible talent as an athlete and his skills on the basketball court, ”said O’Brien.

“But I wanted to take a moment to underline another aspect of Kobe’s talent. He was of course very funny and charming, he really was. Great guest. A superstar doesn’t have to be a great guest, and he was. Whenever he was on our show it was a pleasure to talk to him and he was always in control of the audience. That’s the guy I’ve been thinking about for 24 hours, and I want to share that memory with you tonight. “

Check out Conan’s remarks and some clips from Bryant on the show below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ekKPXlFJjY (/ embed)

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

DeGeneres also took time for her show to remember Bryant.

“As you all know, it was a very tough weekend here in Los Angeles,” said DeGeneres. “Kobe was a legend that will always be a legend for what he did on the basketball court, but also for his kindness and the times he helped us give something back to deserved people on our show.”

Check out DeGeneres and some Bryant clips on her show below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-HfyDaFb6ok (/ embed)

