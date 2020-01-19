advertisement

Six members of the same family, including a little girl, were executed by members of the Taliban terrorist group in a remote northern village, officials in Afghanistan said.

The Taliban declined to participate and said the Saturday murders were due to a personal dispute, The Associated Press reported. Jawed Bedar, a spokesman for the governor of Faryab Province, told the news agency that the Taliban family had been accused of being involved in prostitution.

As a result, members of the group entered the family home and opened fire, Bedar told AP.

Mohammad Hanif Rezaie, a spokesman for the Shaheen 209 Military Corps of the Afghan National Army, told local news website KabulNow that the terrorists had committed the murders on Saturday evening in the Khanqa village of Andkhoy, Faryab province. With the exception of the six killed, one woman and one child were injured.

Rezaie said that none of the family members had served in the Afghan military, adding that the Taliban members had secretly arrived in the village. The Taliban also told KabulNow that their fighters were not involved in the killings.

The Taliban are in control of Andkhoy, which makes it difficult to confirm what happened, Bedar told AP. Locals in the region said the family was not involved in prostitution and a family member had previously been involved in the Taliban, who had recently been involved in the peace process, said Andkhoy district chief Sultan Mohammad Sanjer, the news agency.

In the meantime, the Taliban have launched attacks on Afghan and US military assets to conduct peace talks with the US while the conflict, which has lasted almost 19 years, continues.

Earlier this month, two soldiers stationed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina were killed by a roadside bomb, the Department of Defense said.

Staff Sgt.Ian P. McLaughlin (L) and Pfc. Miguel A. Villalon. (US Department of Defense)

“The soldiers carried out operations as part of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission. The incident is under investigation, ”the Pentagon wrote to confirm her death. The soldiers were identified as Staff Sgt. Ian P. McLaughlin, 29, from Newport News, Virginia; and Pfc. Miguel A. Villalon, 21, from Joliet, Illinois. They were both assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg.

The Taliban immediately took responsibility for the attack, CBS News and other news agencies reported. Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, a spokesman for the Taliban, told the news agency that this was done in Kandahar province in the south of the country.

