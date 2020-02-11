advertisement

A suicide bomber killed six people near a military academy in the Afghan capital Kabul on February 11, the Interior Ministry said.

The Taliban denied involvement in the explosion and there was no direct responsibility for the attack.

The bombing took place near the government-run Defense University, the Marshal Fahim Military Academy, at the beginning of the morning rush hour.

It was the first major attack in the capital this year and experienced a period of increasing insecurity in the country when US and Taliban negotiators in Qatar tried to start talks about a peace deal at the end of the 18-year war.

An Afghan man reacts near the site of a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, on February 11, 2020. (Omar Sobhani / Reuters)

“Six people, including two civilians and four military personnel, were killed,” Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told Reuters, adding that twelve people, including five civilians, were injured.

“It wasn’t our job,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a text message to Reuters.

The academy, which was modeled on European war schools to train Afghan cadets, has been the scene of several attacks in the past, including an attack led by the ISIS terrorist group in May last year.

Despite the relatively subdued violence in Kabul, militant attacks on Afghan and US-led security forces have continued across the country in recent months, even though US and Taliban militants are holding talks to conclude a peace pact.

Afghan security forces watch the site of a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, on February 11, 2020. (Omar Sobhani / Reuters)

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack in a statement by his office.

“The great nation of Afghanistan wants an end to violence, an end to war, an armistice and lasting peace,” he said.

“The government is committed to a worthy and sustainable peace for which it has a clear plan.”

By Abdul Qadir Sediqi

