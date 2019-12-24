advertisement

Taking care of each other is the ‘biggest’ Canadian holiday tradition: Trudeau

In his annual Christmas message, Trudeau says it’s the season of giving

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging Canadians to do what they do best this time of year – borrow a hand where they need a hand.

In his annual Christmas message, Trudeau says it’s the season of giving and giving.

And that, he says, means supporting those in need and reaching out to neighbors who can only be on vacation.

Trudeau says one of the biggest holiday traditions is to take care of each other – something that Canadians do all year long.

The Prime Minister makes special notes to members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

In his message, Trudeau thanks them for their service, whether at home or overseas.

