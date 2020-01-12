advertisement

An Oakwood takeout has been named the best Chinese Derby by Derbyshire Live readers.

Peony House, in the Oakwood District Center, stood out among the 20 takeaways you mentioned.

After going through hundreds of your comments and analyzing the results, we can now reveal that the popular choice has taken the crown of the tastiest Chinese in Derby.

Kenny Tang, senior chef and owner of Peony House, was delighted with the news.

He said: “We are very happy that our customers voted for us. We are still working to keep our customers satisfied.

“We have been going there since 1989, so this is our 30th anniversary this year.

“What makes us special is that we always use fresh vegetables and always work to try to please all of our customers. Thank you to all of our customers who voted for us and to all of those who supported us over the years. Last 30 years. “

The finalist is The New Water Margin Chinese Restaurant, at Burton Road, Derby.

Peter Cheung, who runs your second favorite takeout in Derby, said: “We are very grateful for the support of the people of Derby.

“We strive to maintain our service and our standards.”

The new Burton Road water margin has been voted second by you

The following takeouts are also up there as Derby favorites, each receiving two or more votes.

Peacock Fountain, Blagreaves Lane, Littleover

Top Chef, Smallery Drive, Oakwood

King Do Chinese, Stenson Road, Derby

Hong Kong Garden, Monk Street, Derby

Evergreen Garden, Mansfield Road, Derby

Oriental Chef, Sitwell Street, Derby

Mings Court, Wood Road, Derby

Sunny house, Nottingham Road, Derby

Lucky House Chinese Takeaway, Mercaston Road, Derby

Imperial cuisine, Devonshire Drive, Mickleover

